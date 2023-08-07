'When you see grown men crying, you know what it means' - says Crotta O'Neills manager

Crotta O’Neills did not make it easy on their supporters. They led by three points down the stretch and had to withstand a late Lixnaw barrage on their goal. If Lixnaw had rattled the Crotta net, then the game would have required a replay.

Crotta manager Brendan Mahony was also a former player and he knows what pain the supporters and players of Crotta have gone through since 1968.

”We were here in the final in 1972, we were here in 1979, we were here in 1985, we were here in ’86, we were here in ’98, ’99 and we were here in 2011 so we were not coming off this field today without winning the Neilus Flynn Cup," he said.

"We had a enough of suffering on this pitch and we made it so hard for ourselves because we hit around 19 wides. But the lads showed great character in fairness and they put in an incredible effort this year. It has been a long time coming and when you see grown men crying you know what it means to the club”

Captain Bill Keane says that they made a bad start but that was the nerves from the weight of history. “My uncle Jerry is our new Parish priest and he came home two weeks ago from West Cork and he is just a different voice and new life around the place.

"He came down to training on Tuesday night and I knew what the story was that my uncle was a priest. In fairness the information that he said mass on the evening of our semi-final in ten minutes is an exaggeration, I would think nearer twenty!

"But the boys listened to my uncle and a few more and it all got us over the line but I cannot guarantee increased numbers at mass over the next few weeks!”

Meanwhile outgoing Kerry Hurling manager Stephen Molumphy, who missed the final but is back for another year along with his management team of Pat Bennett, Shane Briggs and Brendan O’Sullivan has added a defensive coach.

Former Limerick hurler Paudie O’Brien has joined up as part of the Kerry senior hurling team's backroom staff for the 2024 season. Ironically the Patrickswell native, who won a Munster title with Limerick in 2013, watched a club mate Barry Hennessey manage Lixnaw on Sunday and ended up on the losing side in the county final.

Kerry will definitely be without Eoin Ross in 2024 as he is going aboard, Sean Weir of Crotta has announced his retirement while it is also expected that both Mikey Boyle and Daniel Collins will not be around next season.