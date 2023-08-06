Ballygiblin surge continues as Cork's Intermediate and Junior championships get underway

CORK'S Intermediate ‘A’ and Premier Junior champions were in full swing Sunday with eight games played across the grades. An early trend at intermediate level seems to be that it will be impossible to pick a winner. Of the six games played so far, four have been draws while in the other two games, no more than a goal separated the sides.

In Group A, Youghal and Lisgoold had drawn 0-17 each on Friday affording both Aghada and Aghabullogue a chance to take control of the group in Páirc Uí Rinn. It looked for long stages that the Muskerry side would do so, as they led by 1-17 to 1-12 with ten minutes to go. Mark McCarthy had a first half goal for Aghada, but when John Corkery raised a green flag for Aghabullogue, they looked to be in control with Shane Tarrant impressing while hitting 0-8. Aghada hit the last five points to force the draw though, as Will Leahy hit the last 0-3 of his 0-11, Charlie Terry hit his second and Kevin O’Hanlon his only score.

It was a similar story in Group B as Blackrock and Mayfield had both finished on 1-16 on Friday, leaving the door open for Kildorrery and Sarsfields when they met in Glanworth. There was nothing in it in the opening period as Shane O’Regan hit 0-3 for Sars and Peter O’Brien 0-4 for Kildorrery to leave Sars leading by 0-6 to 0-5 at the break. An O’Regan penalty seemed to have put Sars, for whom Kevin Crowley was superb, in control before a late goal from Pierce Pigott meant they finished tied on 1-13 each.

There was more clarity in Group C as the odyssey of back-to-back junior champions, Ballygiblin continued. A Gavin O’Shea goal brought Douglas to within a point at half time as they trailed by 0-8 to 1-4 in Lisgoold. Ballygiblin drove on from there though, as Joe O’Sullivan hit 0-8, Sean O’Sullivan banged in a goal and Christopher Noonan made a vital save to secure his side a 1-12 to 1-10 victory.

Midleton sit on top of the pile with Ballygiblin as they edged Cloughduv by 2-12 to 1-12 in Páirc Uí Rinn. The Magpies win was built on first half goals from Cian Crowley and Cian Farmer as they turned to play with the wind trailing by 1-8 to 2-4, Eoghan McNabola with the Cloughduv goal. Then points from Crowley and Farmer and 0-5 from Aaron Mulcahy helped Midleton to victory.

In Group A of the Premier JHC, Glen Rovers reversed the result of their recent league final with Erin’s Own as they claimed a 1-16 to 1-14 victory in Ballincollig. Lee Quilligan hit 1-4 for the Glen, and Conor Dorris 0-6 while for Erin’s Own Stephen Horgan goaled and Alan Bowen hit 0-4.

Argideen Rangers joined the Glen on two points as they bested Tracton by 0-24 to 0-19 in Ballinspittle. As ever, John Michael O’Callaghan was their talisman as he hit 0-13 but he plenty of support too. Pádraig Butler registered 0-4 while Darragh Holland and Daragh O’Donovan also raised white flags. Ronan Walsh had 0-8 for Tracton, and David Byrne 0-4 but last year’s beaten finalists just came up short.

There was late drama in Group C as an injury-hit Russell Rovers and Meelin clashed in Castletownroche. 0-8 from Brian Hartnett and good hurling from James Kennefick had put Rovers in pole position, even if they did have a penalty saved. Meelin, however, had other ideas. Nicholas Linehan hit 0-7 for the Duhallow men before two late goals from Mikey McCauliffe, who hit 2-4 in total, turned the game on its head and gave Meelin a 2-15 to 0-19 victory.

Finally, a powerful last twenty minutes from St Catherine’s saw them take the points after they played St Finbarr’s in Cobh. Goals from Daniel Mangan and William Leamy had given Catherine’s the edge as they led by 2-5 to 0-7 at the break after playing into the wind. A Jamie Lenihan goal for the Barr’s, for whom Colm Keane was impressive, made it 2-10 to 1-10 before Catherine’s kicked for home as ‘keeper Eoin Davis hit his fourth point from a free and Rory Galvin hit his fourth of the half to give their side a 2-18 to 1-12 win.