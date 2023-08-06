Goals key as Castlelyons brush Bandon challenge aside 

Castlelyons 4-15 Bandon 1-12

Castlelyons superior goalscoring exploits saw them take the points in their opening Cork SAHC tie against Bandon.

Having trailed for a period in the first half, goals from Anthony Spillane and Colm McCarthy went some way to handing Castlelyons a healthy 2-6 to 0-8 points lead over the West Cork outfit.

Two minutes into proceedings, Barry Murphy's long-range effort gave Castlelyons the lead.

Bandon's placed-ball specialist Charlie Long responded to tie matters a minute later.

Long, a talented shooter for Bandon, then reeled off three points to hand his club a 0-4 to 0-2 lead by the 13th minute.

Spillane goaled for Castlelyons shortly after, but the scoring exploits of Long would draw Bandon level by the 21st minute.

With the first half drawing to a close, the aforementioned McCarthy raised a green flag for the East Cork side, but Long again responded to leave a four-point margin between the sides at the short whistle.

After the break, Castlelyons free-taker Alan Fenton - scorer of eight points - showed his effectiveness, while 'keeper Jack Barry raised a white flag from well within his own half. 2-10 to 0-9 points.

David Morrison's brace of goals ended the game as a contest heading into the latter stages of the encounter played at Ballyanly.

Scorers for Castlelyons: A Fenton 0-8 (0-6 f), D Morrison 2-0, A Spillane, C McCarthy 1-1 each, L Doocey 0-2, O Hallihan, B Murphy, J Barry 0-1 each.

Bandon: C Long 0-8 (0-7 f), E McSweeney 1-0, D Crowley 0-2, C Lynch, M Sugrue 0-1 each.

CASTLELYONS: J Barry; L Sexton, C Barry, D Spillane; K O’Leary, N O’Leary, L Doocey; J Kearney, A Fenton; B Murphy, C Spillane (c), C McCarthy; D Morrison, A Spillane, O Hallihan.

Subs: P Roche for C Murphy (4 inj), B O’Donovan for C McCarthy (51).

BANDON: J McSweeney; N McCarthy, P Murphy, M McNamara; J Walsh, T Twohig, C McCarthy; M Cahalane (c), C Calnan; A O’Mahony, R Long, C Long; M Sugrue, D Crowley, C Lynch.

Subs: D Collins for Calnan, M O’Reagan for A O’Mahony (both 45), E McSweeney for R Long (52).

Referee: Kevin O’Sullivan (Valley Rovers).