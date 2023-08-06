Kerry land All-Ireland U18 B football title with narrow in over Sligo

First-half goals from Amy Curtin and Julia Curtin proved to be decisive for the Kingdom.
CHAMPIONS: Kerry captain Roisín Rahilly lifts the cup after her side's victory in the 2023 ZuCar All-Ireland U18 B Final between Kerry and Sligo at MacDonagh Park in Nenagh, Tipperary. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Sun, 06 Aug, 2023 - 15:12
Liam Maloney, MacDonagh Park

Kerry 2-6 Sligo 1-6

First-half goals from Amy Curtin and Julia Curtin were the key scores for Kerry in their three-point triumph over Sligo in a thrilling ZuCar All-Ireland U-18 B final at MacDonagh Park in Nenagh.

This B decider was a first for both Sligo and Kerry, although the Munster county have pedigree at A level, having won three titles in the top tier in 1980, ‘81 and ’95.

Having opened the scoring through Julia Curtin’s converted free after five minutes, Kerry put a stamp on the game with a well-taken goal from Amy Curtin in the ninth minute.

The Connacht champions got their first score after 12 minutes through their only first-half scorer, free-taker Rianne Smith, as Kerry’s disciplined defending kept Sligo at bay.

A fortuitous second goal for Kerry – Julia Curtin netted with a hooked effort that looked like a point attempt – gave the Kingdom a six-point lead, 2-1 to 0-1, after 14 minutes.

Sligo improved in the latter stages of the first-half and added two more points, both frees, from Smith but it was Kerry who took a five-point lead into the break at 2-2 to 0-3.

Both sides had a player sent to the sin bin in the last 10 minutes of the opening period – there were sanctions for Sligo’s Lauren Normanly and Kerry player Kelly Enright.

Sligo were much-improved during the second-half, with substitutes Ellen Kelleher and Eimear Hunt doing well, while Smith kick-started the revival with a 41st minute goal from a close-range flick.

Good points from Blaithin Lavin, Lauren Normanly and Sarah Feeney brought Sligo to within a point of Kerry, 2-4 to 1-6, with 16 minutes of normal time left.

But Sligo didn’t score again for the remainder of the contest that included six minutes of added time.

Vital converted frees from top scorer Julia Curtin and Leah McMahon got Kerry over the line.

Scorers for Kerry: J Curtin 1-3 (2f), A Curtin 1-1, L McMahon 0-1 (f), K Enright 0-1.

Sligo: R Smith 1-3 (3f), B Lavin 0-1, L Normanly 0-1, S Feeney 0-1.

KERRY: A Looney; K Furey, R Smith, L Reilly; C Gannon, R Rahilly (c), O McKenna; E Ni Laighinn, K Enright; A Curtin, L McMahon, N Quinn; J Gill, J Curtin, K Doe.

Subs: C Daly for L Reilly (45), T Murphy for J Gill (51), K Enright for C Gannon (56), G Kennedy for J Curtin (60).

SLIGO: M Burke; H Redican, C King, E Boland; I Henry, K Walsh, J Gabbidon; T Breheny, C Walsh; A McDaniel, R Smith, B Lavin; L Foley (c), L Normanly, S Feeney.

Subs: E Hunt for K Walsh (ht), E Kelleher for L Foley (39), C Brennan for L Normanly (56), E Cawley for S Feeney (59), J Monaghan for A McDaniel (60+4).

Referee: Gavin Finnegan (Down).

