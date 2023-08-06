Tipperary SFC: Moycarkey-Borris stun Louthmore-Castleiney with last-gasp Shelley point

Brian Fox was the key man for Eire Og Anacarty as they overcame Drom-Inch 0-7 to 0-6.
Tipperary SFC: Moycarkey-Borris stun Louthmore-Castleiney with last-gasp Shelley point

Moykarkey Borris GAA.

Sun, 06 Aug, 2023 - 15:04
Michael Dundon

The big upset in the first round of Tipperary's SFC was the defeat of Loughmore-Castleiney by Moycarkey-Borris (1-5 to 0-7). 

John and Noel McGrath did not start for Loughmore who led 0-6 to 0-1 t half-time and looked on course to a routine win.  However, Moycarkey-Borris stormed back in the second half and Rhys Shelley’s goal after 54 minutes put them 1-4 to 0-6 ahead. With John and Noel McGrath now called into action, Liam McGrath levelled for Loughmore after 59 minutes but Kyle Shelley had a winning point for Moycarkey as the game went into injury time.

Brian Fox was the key man for Eire Og Anacarty as they overcame Drom-Inch 0-7 to 0-6. Wind-aided Drom led 0-4 to 0-2 at half-time but with Dinny Crosse and Darragh Mooney to the fore, Eire Og reeled them in, Mooney making a crucial save from Jack Lillis. Drom’s cause was not helped by the red-carding of Tommy Nolan towards the finish.

JK Brackens hit three goals in the second half to defeat Moyle Rovers 3-8 to 0-12. A tight first half saw Rovers in front 0-6 to 0-5 at half-time. Cathal Scully’s goal after 40 minutes gave Brackens a 1-6 to 0-8 lead. Six minutes later Scully netted again and Shane Doyle’s goal in the 52nd minute put the game beyond Moyle Rovers’ reach.

Killenaule had a big 2-13 to 0-6 win over a disappointing Arravale Rovers. Eoin Shaw netted for the winners as they built up an interval lead of 1-9 to 0-2. Joe O Dwyer got Killenaule’s second goal in the second half. Paidi Feehan, and Michael Doyle starred for the winners with Darren Lowry and Conal Donovan best for Rovers.

Upperchurch-Drombane were 1-11 to 2-5 winners over Cahir. Cahir netted after 15 minutes but Luke Shanahan’s goal for Upperchurch 2 minutes later helped Upperchurch to a 1-6 to 1-3 interval lead. Cahir netted after 44 minutes to be just a point behind 2-4 to 1-8, but Upperchurch finished strongly. Paul Hanahan(3), Luke Shanahan(1-3), Keith Ryan(2) and Paidi Greene(2) were Upperchurch’s top marksmen.

Champions Clonmel Commercials were narrow 3-7 to 3-6 winners over Kilsheelan. Two goals in the opening ten minutes got Kilsheelan off on the right foot and they had a third before half-time to lead 3-2 to 0-6. Commercials had goals in the 32nd, 37th and 51st minutes to get them over the line.

A penalty after 45 minutes was the key score as Ballyporeen saw off Rockwell Rovers by 1-12 to 0-9. Ballyporeen led 0-6 to 0-5 at the interval. The penalty goal put them 1-9 to 0-5 clear and they were never going to be caught despite four Alan Moloney points in the last quarter for Rockwell.

Newly promoted Ballina hit six goals as they overcame a fancied Ardfinnan 6-11 to 3-13. Ballina led 2-6 to 0-7 at half-time, but Ballina hit four second half goals for a famous victory.

More in this section

Kerry v Sligo - ZuCar All-Ireland Ladies Football U18 B Final Kerry land All-Ireland U18 B football title with narrow in over Sligo
Galway v Leitrim - Connacht GAA Football Senior Championship Semi-Final Clare SFC: Éire Óg off to winning start, St Joseph's edge Doonbeg
Nyhan's side maturing after period of transition Nyhan's side maturing after period of transition
<p>CHAMPIONS: Clare's Sinead O'Keeffe and Sinead Hogg lift the Kay Mills Cup. Pic Credit ©INPHO/Bryan Keane</p>

Clare lift the All Ireland Premier Junior title for the first time since 2008

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd