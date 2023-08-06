Tipperary SFC: Moycarkey-Borris stun Louthmore-Castleiney with last-gasp Shelley point

The big upset in the first round of Tipperary's SFC was the defeat of Loughmore-Castleiney by Moycarkey-Borris (1-5 to 0-7).

John and Noel McGrath did not start for Loughmore who led 0-6 to 0-1 t half-time and looked on course to a routine win. However, Moycarkey-Borris stormed back in the second half and Rhys Shelley’s goal after 54 minutes put them 1-4 to 0-6 ahead. With John and Noel McGrath now called into action, Liam McGrath levelled for Loughmore after 59 minutes but Kyle Shelley had a winning point for Moycarkey as the game went into injury time.

Brian Fox was the key man for Eire Og Anacarty as they overcame Drom-Inch 0-7 to 0-6. Wind-aided Drom led 0-4 to 0-2 at half-time but with Dinny Crosse and Darragh Mooney to the fore, Eire Og reeled them in, Mooney making a crucial save from Jack Lillis. Drom’s cause was not helped by the red-carding of Tommy Nolan towards the finish.

JK Brackens hit three goals in the second half to defeat Moyle Rovers 3-8 to 0-12. A tight first half saw Rovers in front 0-6 to 0-5 at half-time. Cathal Scully’s goal after 40 minutes gave Brackens a 1-6 to 0-8 lead. Six minutes later Scully netted again and Shane Doyle’s goal in the 52nd minute put the game beyond Moyle Rovers’ reach.

Killenaule had a big 2-13 to 0-6 win over a disappointing Arravale Rovers. Eoin Shaw netted for the winners as they built up an interval lead of 1-9 to 0-2. Joe O Dwyer got Killenaule’s second goal in the second half. Paidi Feehan, and Michael Doyle starred for the winners with Darren Lowry and Conal Donovan best for Rovers.

Upperchurch-Drombane were 1-11 to 2-5 winners over Cahir. Cahir netted after 15 minutes but Luke Shanahan’s goal for Upperchurch 2 minutes later helped Upperchurch to a 1-6 to 1-3 interval lead. Cahir netted after 44 minutes to be just a point behind 2-4 to 1-8, but Upperchurch finished strongly. Paul Hanahan(3), Luke Shanahan(1-3), Keith Ryan(2) and Paidi Greene(2) were Upperchurch’s top marksmen.

Champions Clonmel Commercials were narrow 3-7 to 3-6 winners over Kilsheelan. Two goals in the opening ten minutes got Kilsheelan off on the right foot and they had a third before half-time to lead 3-2 to 0-6. Commercials had goals in the 32nd, 37th and 51st minutes to get them over the line.

A penalty after 45 minutes was the key score as Ballyporeen saw off Rockwell Rovers by 1-12 to 0-9. Ballyporeen led 0-6 to 0-5 at the interval. The penalty goal put them 1-9 to 0-5 clear and they were never going to be caught despite four Alan Moloney points in the last quarter for Rockwell.

Newly promoted Ballina hit six goals as they overcame a fancied Ardfinnan 6-11 to 3-13. Ballina led 2-6 to 0-7 at half-time, but Ballina hit four second half goals for a famous victory.