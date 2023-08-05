O'Callaghan leads way for Ballyhea's opening win

SAHC Round 1

Ballyhea 1-20 Courcey Rovers 1-15

Ballyhea got their 2023 SAHC challenge off to the best possible start with a hard fought but fully deserved win over last year’s beaten finalists Courcey Rovers in Mallow.

After losing the quarter-final to the same opponents in 2022, Ballyhea were not short of motivation for this one – Courceys also well aware of the potential that the men in black and white possessed all over the field as they took their spot on the pitch in very windy conditions.

From the throw-in this one had championship tie written all over it with little between the sides in every position on the field.

Courcey’s were first to impress with a trio of points early on, Sean Twomey dominating the early exchanges from his position at wing forward.

Richard Sweetnam was also clinical throughout the opening half with five frees and a sixty five in a very impressive showing from the corner forward.

On the other side, Pa O’Callaghan was immense ion the opening 30 with five points (three frees and two of the most sensational scores one could hope to see on a hurling field).

O’Callaghan, Eugene O’Leary and Tom Hanley all showed well in the first half with the ever eager Dean Copps and full forward John Morrissey both doing their bit to ensure that the men in red and white didn’t get a march on the Avondhu side in the opening half.

Nothing to choose between the sides at the short whistle – 10 points apiece a fair reflection of the first half exploits – Ballyhea had the wind in the second.

The second half began as the first had ended with the sides trading scores O’Callaghan and O’Leary on point for the victors, a brace of frees from Sweetnam keeping Rovers just in front.

For 30 seconds the game looked to have swung the way of the Carrigdhoun side with a goal from Daniel O’Donovan raising the tempo on 40 minutes however less than a minute later O’Callaghan cut through the Courcey defence to raise the games second green flag – parity again for the fifth time.

A brace of long range frees from O’Callaghan and points from the impressive second half substitute Joseph Hickey pushed Ballyhea into the lead for the first time in the game and despite points from Liam Collins and Rory O’Callaghan keeping this one in the melting pot, O’Callaghan, O’Leary and Cailean Cox ended this one as a contest with three sublime efforts in injury time.

Scorers for Ballyhea: P O’Callaghan 1-09 (five frees); E O’Leary 0-6; J Hickey 0-2; C Cox, J Morrissey, T Hanley 0-1 each.

Scorers for Courcey Rovers: R Sweetnam 0-8 (seven frees, one sixty five); D O’Donovan 1-0; S Twomey 0-2; R O’Callaghan, S Nyhan (one free), F Lordan, L Collins, DJ Twomey 0-1 each.

BALLYHEA: M Browne; A Barrett, J Hennessy, L Hanley; T Hanley, T Hanley, J Copps; C Cox, M O’Sullivan; G Morrissey, P O’Callaghan, D Curtin; D Copps, J Morrissey, E O’Leary.

Subs: J Hickey for L Hanley (bs)(33, rev 37), R O’Callaghan for D Curtin (39), L Crowley for D Copps (39), M Mortell for G Morrissey (59), N Crowley for T Hanley (64).

COURCEY ROVERS: S Nyhan; C Daly, B Collins, K Collins; L Collins, F Lordan, C Roche; DJ Twomey, M Collins; O Crowley, M O’Donovan; S Twomey; B Ryan, D O’Donovan, R Sweetnam.

Subs: J McCarthy for B Ryan (49), D Collins for O Crowley (50), R Nyhan for D O’Donovan (52), R O’Callaghan for R Sweetnam (58).

Referee: Wayne King (Banteer)