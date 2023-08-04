Limerick SHC: Gillane goal vital as Patrickswell defeat Na Piarsaigh 

Patrickswell 2-15 Na Piarsaigh 1-16

Aaron Gillane’s stunning second-half goal was the catalyst for Patrickswell to defeat rivals Na Piarsaigh in the opening round of the Limerick Senior Hurling Championship.

Played at a soaked Childers Road venue, home to Claughaun, the Well dug deep to defeat the county champions on opening night. The result isn’t detrimental to the Caherdavin side, with four of the ‘super six’ qualifying for the knock-out stages.

Shane O’Neill returned to the Bainisteoir bib for the county champions. The former Galway manager helped them win two county titles, two provincial success and a maiden All-Ireland triumph for the Caherdavin side when in charge for four seasons between 2014 and 2018.

Shane Dowling made a first senior championship appearance since 2019, having done enough to be selected as goalkeeper, having played with the clubs successful second-string last season.

Team captains Aaron Gillane and Mike Casey enjoyed a heavyweight tussle in the Patrickswell full-forward line. Gillane crucially got the better of the exchanges late on, scoring 1-1 in the final 16 minutes of action.

Na Piarsaigh were without William O’Donoghue, who was wearing a protective boot on the sideline, but they still had three all All-Ireland winners in Conor Boylan and the Casey’s – Mike and Peter.

It was Peter who opened the scoring, netting inside 40 seconds after receiving a pass from Adrian Breen. Trademark scores, one from play and one from a free, helped Patrickswell off the mark.

There was a goal from the busy Calvin Carroll after just five minutes, he raced onto a loose ball and prodded home beneath Dowling to out his side ahead. The Caherdavin men, against a slight wind, would lead 1-8 to 1-7 at half-time. Peter Casey helped himself to two further points, while Kevin Downes, playing at centre-back, chipped in to finish a fine team move.

Despite the advantage, Na Piarsaigh struggled in the third quarter. Ronan Lynch’s frees were all they could offer, while Tom O’Brien, Cian Fitzgerald and Gillane were all on target for the winners.

Then, the goal on 44 minutes. After earlier being denied by Dowling, Gillane made no mistake. After a one-two with Carroll, he raced through the middle and picked out the top corner to put Patrickswell 2-12 to 1-12 ahead.

Ronan Lynch arrowed over two sideline cuts while JJ Carey tied this up. But down the home straight, the big players from Patrickswell stepped up. Each of their All Stars fired over. Byrnes (free) was closely followed a typical Gillane score, before Lynch clipped over from 45 meters.

Na Piarsaigh hunted scores of their own, including a goal, but Keith Dempsey’s point was all they could offer.

Meanwhile in Group Two, there were wins for Ballybrown over Monaleen, Mungret St. Paul’s over South Liberties and Adare defeated Garryspillane.

Scorers for Patrickswell: A Gillane 1-6 (0-5 frees); D Byrnes 0-4 (0-3f); C Carroll 1-1; C Lynch 0-2; T O’Brien, C Fitzgerald 0-1 each.

Scorers for Na Piarsaigh: R Lynch 0-6 (0-3 frees, 0-2 sidelines); P Casey 1-2; JJ Carey, Keith Dempsey 0-2 each; K Downes, A Breen, V Harrington, W Henn 0-1 each.

Patrickswell: J Gillane; J Carrig, J Flynn, K Lynch; M Carmody, D Byrnes, C Fitzgerald; C Lynch, P Kirby; J Higgins, J Kelleher, K O’Brien; C Carroll, A Gillane (C), T O’Brien.

Sub: J McMahon for Kelleher (55 – inj).

Na Piarsaigh: S Dowling; E McEvoy, M Casey (C), C King; M Foley, K Downes, V Harrington; R Lynch, W Kearns; C Boylan, K Dempsey, JJ Carey; A Breen, W Henn, P Casey.

Referee: John O’Halloran (Bruree).