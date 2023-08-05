Junior preview: Tipp stand in way of Clare taking next step

The second teams of Clare and Tipperary do battle for the Glen Dimplex All-Ireland Premier Junior honours.

For Tipperary, Jean Kelly, Claire Stakelum and Jenny Grace have exhibited all their ability and experience to get to this juncture with Kelly in particular, in outstanding form, scoring 2-7 as Tipp overcame Roscommon to clear the penultimate hurdle. Amazingly, the former senior forward is responsible for all ten of her side’s goals in the Championship and snuffing out her threat will surely be a priority for the Banner.