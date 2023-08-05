Junior preview: Tipp stand in way of Clare taking next step

The second teams of Clare and Tipperary do battle for the Glen Dimplex All-Ireland Premier Junior honours.
For Tipperary, Jean Kelly, Claire Stakelum and Jenny Grace have exhibited all their ability and experience to get to this juncture with Kelly in particular, in outstanding form, scoring 2-7 as Tipp overcame Roscommon to clear the penultimate hurdle. Amazingly, the former senior forward is responsible for all ten of her side’s goals in the Championship and snuffing out her threat will surely be a priority for the Banner.
It wasn’t all about the attack though, as Ciara McKeogh’s nullifying of Roscommon danger-woman Shauna Fallon was a key ingredient of the triumph. It will be interesting what her role will be when it’s the Banner in the opposite corner.
Clare were denied by a point at the end of two periods of extra time in last year’s semi-final by eventual champions Antrim and after winning the Very League Division 3B crown – the second tier for second-string teams – by the same margin as it happens, they made short work of their group opposition to return to the knockout stages, before beating Cavan and Armagh.
Caoimhe Lally and the vastly experienced Laura McMahon form a formidable defensive spine, while Carmody, Loughnane and Olivia Phelan are considerable offensive threats and Clare have clearly learned to close out very close games.
They are sure to be optimistic about scaling the peak but so will Tipperary, given the proven artillery they possess also. Something will have to give and it promises to be a hugely entertaining opening to the day’s carnival of camogie.