Intermediate preview: Two sides who know each other well

These are two teams with very similar profiles, having had a brief period at senior level after All-Ireland intermediate success in 2012 and 2017 respectively and then enduring a rebuilding phase upon their relegations.

Derry had two years at the highest grade before making the drop but the rules had been changed surrounding newcomers being given a year’s grace by the time Meath made the step up and they fell through the trapdoor at the end of their only season at senior.

In the meantime, they have both endured plenty of semi-final heartbreak in recent seasons in their bid to return to Croke Park. So there is some redemption in finally getting over that hurdle but only one of them will enjoy the ultimate satisfaction of getting their hands on the Jack McGrath Cup and celebrating a return to senior competition next year.

This is only Meath’s second ever appearance in an intermediate final, while it is Derry’s third, Antrim proving too strong for the Oak Leafers in their maiden appearance in 2001. It is a very difficult game to call with so much experience in both squads, even though a number of legendary figures are no longer involved.

Áine McAllister and Aoife Ní Chaiside are among the survivors from Derry’s last triumph 11 years ago, while Meath can call on Aoife Minogue, Claire Coffey, Ellen Burke and Amy Gaffney.

Both teams competed in Division 2A of the Very League and Meath’s two-point victory over Derry in the final round earned the Royals a berth in the final at the expense of the Ulster side. They came away from Croke Park without the silverware however, Kerry prevailing by the odd point in 27 in a tremendous game.

The teams know each other well, having been operating in the same tiers of League and Championship over the past six seasons and there has rarely been much between them. There is no reason to expect anything different with silverware at stake at Headquarters.