All-Ireland camogie final in numbers: Cork v Waterford 

0 - A Waterford hand has never grasped the O’Duffy Cup. The county celebrated All-Ireland junior glory in 2011 and intermediate in 2015. Senior success, though, has so far proven beyond them.

1 - A first ever final meeting of Cork and Waterford. A first final to feature a county from outside camogie’s big three since Wexford completed the three in a row in 2012. A first all-Munster final since Cork beat Tipp in 2006.

2 - Sunday represents only Waterford’s second All-Ireland senior final appearance. Their first was in 1945. They enjoyed home comforts for that decider of 78 years ago, Cappoquin the final venue. No advantage it bought them, mind. Antrim went back up the road as champions on a 5-2 to 3-2 scoreline.

3 - The margin of Waterford’s victory over Cork in April’s Munster quarter-final at Páirc Uí Chaoimh. It was Waterford’s first competitive victory over their neighbours since the Déise’s promotion back to the senior ranks in 2015. To do it on Cork soil only added to its significance.

4 - Cork’s run of final defeats at Croke Park. The county has come off second best in the last two All-Ireland finals and the last two League deciders. How heavy will those defeats weigh as they return to GAA HQ for another tilt at silverware?

5 - Years to Cork’s most recent O’Duffy Cup triumph. A third consecutive All-Ireland final defeat on Sunday would stretch their wait to six years, the longest gap without silverware on Leeside since the Downey sisters and a few more stripeywomen starved them of glory from 1983 to 1992.

6 - Points struck by Cork subs across their quarter-final and semi-final wins. Cliona Healy is responsible for four of those six white flags, sniping a pair both days. Having started their three group games, the Aghabullogue forward lost her place for the quarter-final against Kilkenny, but has since proven herself a huge asset off the bench.

7 - Counties to have won a senior camogie All-Ireland. They are Cork (28), Dublin (26), Kilkenny (15), Wexford (7), Antrim (6), Tipperary (5), and Galway (4). Waterford are bidding to become county number eight on the list.

8 - Unanswered points hit by Cork in the final quarter of last year’s All-Ireland semi-final against Waterford. Behind by 0-10 to 0-7 on 46 minutes, Matthew Twomey’s side closed powerfully to hold their opponents scoreless and run out five-point winners.

11 - Waterford victories this season, from 12 outings. Their sole defeat of 2023 was the 4-11 to 1-9 reverse at the hands of Tipperary in the Munster semi-final in early May.

14 - To use her own words, Niamh Rockett was but a “baby“ when called into the Waterford set-up a few weeks before the 2009 All-Ireland junior final defeat. She is the sole member of Seán Power’s panel looking to complete the set of All-Ireland junior, intermediate, and senior medals this weekend.

16 - Minutes Ashling Thompson spent on the field at the end of Cork’s semi-final win over Galway. During this time, she had six possessions, an assist for a Saoirse McCarthy point, and forced four turnovers. Will the 2015 All-Ireland winning captain be held in reserve again on Sunday?

22 - The jersey worn by Laoise Forrest on the afternoon of Waterford’s All-Ireland minor final defeat to Cork in early May. It was Waterford’s first time reaching the minor decider. Although wearing 22, Forrest lined out at centre-back and hit 1-1. The Gailltír youngster, who started the senior semi-final win over Tipp at full-back, is among the rising crop of camogie talent in the Déise.

25 - Minutes without a Cork score at the beginning of last year’s All-Ireland semi-final against Waterford. Katrina Mackey belatedly opened their account to leave them four in arrears.

49 - Percentage of Waterford’s championship total to come from the stick of Beth Carton. Waterford’s go-to operator is responsible for 3-41 (1-24 from the placed ball) of her county’s 10-73. No question but there is an over-reliance from Waterford on the championship’s overall top-scorer.

24,730 - The largest ever All-Ireland camogie final attendance was that which watched the 2019 decider between Galway and Kilkenny. That record will be smashed this weekend, as could the 30,000 barrier.