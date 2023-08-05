All-Ireland camogie final preview: Cork's nerve should hold

It won’t be until the Cork team lines up behind the Artane Band at 4.52pm that we know for certain what 15 manager Matthew Twomey has gone with and how many of his All-Star bench - if any at all - he has promoted.

On ability alone, Ashling Thompson and Laura Hayes would be two of the first names on the Cork team sheet. But do either have a full 60 minutes in them given their injury-disrupted campaigns?

Laura Hayes missed all three All-Ireland series group games because of a broken bone in her foot. Since returning, she saw two minutes of the quarter-final and the second half of the semi-final.

Ashling Thompson, meanwhile, only made her first appearance of the year when coming off the bench in the 44th minute of the quarter-final. Last time out against Galway, she was sprung in the 49th minute.

If Twomey goes with the same starting 15 as he did in the semi-final, he gives Waterford an excellent chance to both establish and assert themselves in this final. And given the large Waterford following they will have behind them, the longer the Déise are in contention the more they will believe they can see the job out to the finish.

Twomey has emphasised the need for finishers, but when the opposition are a team appearing in their first senior final, starting strong and sowing doubt as early as possible is nearly as important.

Waterford's scoring load will have to be shared more evenly than has been the case up to now where Beth Carton has been responsible for 49% of their total.

Cork centre-back Laura Treacy produced a fine containment job on Carton in the final quarter of last year’s All-Ireland semi-final. But given Treacy’s efficiency in the holding, plus-one, role, management will be reluctant to assign her a shadowing job.

Carton and Lorraine Bray are the Waterford pair Cork will have concentrated on. Nobody links the play better than Bray. Disrupt this pair and Cork will disrupt both Waterford’s supply and their chief scoring threat.

The scoring threats are more plentiful on the other side. Inside forwards Amy O’Connor and Katrina Mackey have hit 3-30 and 3-15 respectively across Cork's five championship outings. Outside of them, Fiona Keating, Saoirse McCarthy, and Cliona Healy off the bench can be relied upon to chip in with a scattering of white flags.

Cork held their nerve and their composure late on in the quarter-final and semi-final against Kilkenny and Galway, something they failed to do in the last two All-Irelands against the same counties. They won’t allow a three-in-a-row of final defeats.

Verdict: Cork