Ellen Burke: Meath can follow lead of Waterford and Antrim

Ellen Burke captains the Meath team attempting to overcome Derry in Sunday’s Glen Dimplex All-Ireland Intermediate Camogie Championship at Croke Park.

She played at HQ first in 2017 when Meath drew with Cork in the final, before coming out on top in the replay at the Gaelic Grounds, and she was back this year as Kerry denied her Very League Division 2A silverware by the odd point in 27.

“For myself, the 2017 final went over my head and that’s one of the things I said to the girls, be present in the moment and try as much as you can to enjoy it.

“I would have been serious and superstitious with things but I’ve definitely just learned to enjoy the big days.

“Having the League final there this year is a massive advantage to our girls, particularly the younger ones. They weren’t fazed at all when we were up there in April but it’s great for them to have that.”

The scale of the senior challenge was too steep and they were relegated in 2019, but have been competitive at intermediate since, reaching the semi-final every season.

They had failed to surmount that particular hurdle, however, until seeing off neighbours Westmeath in a fierce tussle at FBD Semple Stadium 12 days ago.

It put to bed any notions that they would not cope without the legendary Jane Dolan and Aoife Minogue, who stepped away after years of service.

Both are still attending games, supporting their friends and former teammates, and Dolan still sends the odd encouraging text that Burke appreciates. But there is no shortage of know-how in the team.

“We’ve been the bridesmaids the last three years with semi-final defeats and there was a lot of noise around players we lost at the beginning of the year and people thinking we might be going through a rebuild.

“But the core group of players is still very experienced and in every line on the pitch there is a leader there that stands up.

“People lead through their actions on the pitch so we never really need to say a whole lot. But we’ve spoken about being a resilient group and the importance of the top four inches so definitely having the likes of Claire Coffey, Aoife Minogue and players like that is important. They know how to steady things.”

Among the many positives to date is the emergence of young talent in the likes of Aoife Carey (Na Fianna), Emma O’Connell (Ratoath), and the twins Grace and Katie Connolly (Killyon) all in their first seasons.

They are a similar age to Burke when she was called up in 2013. She is impressed by how other counties have shown that it’s possible for an intermediate-winning outfit to cement itself at senior level if everything is right.

“There’s a lot of learnings from seeing the likes of Waterford and Antrim. Antrim have definitely been impressive to be able to make it stick.

“There’s something there in how they’re structuring things and the development they’re bringing through that has to be admired.”