Minor final needs to return to All-Ireland curtain-raiser slot, Cork county board meeting hears

Returning the All-Ireland minor final as the curtain-raiser to the senior decider is an issue Cork have been asked to raise at the next Central Council meeting.

At Tuesday’s Cork county board meeting, three delegates criticised the lack of a curtain-raiser before the All-Ireland senior hurling and football finals.

The delegates added that the mistake of taking the minor finals out of Croke Park must be reversed and called on the county board executive to ensure this matter is raised at Central Council.

The All-Ireland minor finals were last played on the undercard to the senior deciders in 2019. Once GAA practices returned to pre-Covid norms in 2022, top brass decided that the minor finals would be played away from Croke Park so as to lessen the pressure on the U17 players involved.

St Michael’s delegate Frank O’Connell hit out at the decision to allow a musical act to play before the All-Ireland senior final, but not the best minor teams in the country.

“In relation to last Sunday, I can't understand why The Stunning would get preference over Derry and Monaghan in the minor football final. The week before, too, you had another band [The Mary Wallopers] in preference to the minor hurling final.

“There is no reason why those two minor finals couldn't have been on before the two senior finals. It should be set in stone.”

Denis Kelleher of Sarsfields said the €90 price of All-Ireland final tickets need to be reduced to reflect the fact that patrons are only getting one game.

“It is vitally important, whatever they play, that they play a curtain-raiser to the All-Ireland finals. And if they don't, the price of the ticket should be reduced. The price of the ticket remains the same as it was when there was a curtain-raiser.

“It is vitally important that it is raised at the next Central Council meeting.” Another item on the All-Ireland final clár an lae that needs tweaking, said Joe Crowley of Randal Óg, is when the 25-year All-Ireland winning teams are celebrated.

The Galway footballers and Offaly hurlers of 1998 were both introduced 45 minutes before the senior finals threw-in.

“Next year, Cork's 1999 hurling team will be commemorated, and let them commemorate the team at half-time in the senior game when the stadium is full,” said Crowley.