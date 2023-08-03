Barrs go from the hunter to the hunted

Having finally got their hands on the Seán Óg Murphy Cup in 2022, St Finbarr’s sights are firmly fixed on holding on to it. Huge character was required before ending a 29-year wait to be crowned Cork hurling champions. And that resolve will be well tested again this year. The hunter has now become the hunted.

“We had an enjoyable few months. Just a great sense of achievement for me after playing for seven or eight years trying to win it,” says captain Billy Hennessy. “We had a lot of bad results going back a few years so it was good to come out on the other side.

“We are looking forward to the upcoming championship to see if we can improve again. The group stage is the first priority at the moment and see where that takes us. We have gone from the hunter to the hunted. That comes with its own challenges and responsibilities.

“Three groups, 12 senior clubs. They are all competitive. We have Newtownshandrum on Saturday. Kanturk and Sarsfields are our other two teams. There is a tag on our back now and it is up to us to rise to it.

“We were in Division 2 of the league. We finished, I think fourth or fifth - mid table. We were missing quite a few to different Cork panels but that gives you an opportunity to try younger players and different things tactically and fellas in different positions.

“I think we used the league well and we had a few encouraging results. We took a lot from it. It gave a lot of young fellas experience playing in the senior team. It sets us up nicely going into the group stage of the championship.”

It comes as no surprise the captain’s armband was handed once more to the Civil Engineer with Arup in Cork.

“The management decides that among themselves. I’m happy to do it again. As captain, I wouldn’t say there is a lot extra (to do). You are probably looked upon as a leader, it might sound a bit cringey, but that is what it is really. You have your vice-captains around you. There are more senior players you bring around you to show the younger fellas what they should be doing before and after training.”

They go to battle without one of those senior players (Glenn O’Connor) and one of those younger players (All-Ireland U20 winner Ben O’Connor who has opted for a rugby career). “Glenn O’Connor has retired. So, we are missing two. We are confident there are fellas to step in and fill those roles.”

The current champions began last summer’s campaign with a hard-fought draw against Charleville, duly finding form thereafter.

“At that stage last year, we were probably still figuring ourselves out. It was the first time a lot of us had played together with fellas involved with Cork, football and other commitments, and so on. It took us a few games to find our feet. Hopefully, I think that helped us develop, and that we are more confident from that.”

Hennessy is a dual player. He was amongst a handful of starters in both the Premier SHC and Premier SFC finals last autumn. He recently won Division 1 football honours when they exacted some revenge for last season’s championship decider against Nemo Rangers. And last week, they got their championship off to a positive start.

While some clubs find it difficult to negotiate the demands of the dual role, he believes the co-operation between the hurling and the football backroom teams makes it work.

“There is a group of more senior players (in St Finbarr’s) this year that are well used to playing both. It is a question that comes up every year, is it the best approach to be playing both? I think once it is managed and there is open communication between the two management groups, it is manageable.

"The two managers (Ger Cunningham and Paul O’Keeffe) know each other. And once fellas stay injury free. I think it is the right thing to be playing both codes for your club.”