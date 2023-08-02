Tony McEntee to continue as Sligo boss in 2024

Tony McEntee will continue as Sligo football manager in 2024.

The Sligo County Board confirmed on Tuesday evening that McEntee has taken up the option to extend his already completed three-year term by an additional year.

2024 will be McEntee’s fourth season with Sligo. He will again be joined by assistant manager Joe Keane. It is expected that the rest of the Armagh native’s management team will also continue.

The season just finished was easily McEntee’s most progressive campaign to date with the Yeats County. A Connacht final appearance followed Division 4 League success, with Sligo also managing to take a point off Kildare in the group phase of the All-Ireland series.

Sligo GAA reached agreement with McEntee about extending his stay after a lengthy review that involved contributions from the playing group.

“The review was very thorough and detailed,” said Sligo chairman Sean Carroll.

“We want to thank both the management and the players for their time and thoughts. Between we all recognise that to progress further requires improving every aspect of the team’s work, on and off the field – our standards have to be higher.

“The work of the past number of weeks has focused on getting everyone involved aligned and working together well ahead of the start of next season. We are pleased to have that all tied down ahead of the start of the club championship in three weeks’ time”.

Sligo’s Connacht U20 winning manager Paul Henry will continue in the U20 role for a second year and has the option of a third in 2025. Henry guided the county to this year’s All-Ireland U20 final, their first appearance in the decider. They lost to Kildare on a 1-17 to 0-12 scoreline.