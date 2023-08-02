All-Ireland winner Johnny Glynn returns to Galway club Ardrahan

All-Ireland winner Johnny Glynn has transferred back to his home club Ardrahan from the United States with the club championship set to kick off this weekend.

Ardrahan were promoted to the Senior A championship last year and Glynn officially completed his transfer from New York’s Hoboken Guards in July. The 30-year-old works as a project manager for a construction firm Stateside. He is expected to feature for his native club in the next few weeks.