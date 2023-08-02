All-Ireland winner Johnny Glynn returns to Galway club Ardrahan

All-Ireland winner Johnny Glynn has transferred back to his home club Ardrahan from the United States with the club championship set to kick off this weekend.
Ardrahan were promoted to the Senior A championship last year and Glynn officially completed his transfer from New York’s Hoboken Guards in July. The 30-year-old works as a project manager for a construction firm Stateside. He is expected to feature for his native club in the next few weeks.
Glynn emigrated after the 2015 All-Ireland final and commuted to play for Galway during their 2017 success as well as the following summer when they reached the All-Ireland final. He played for New York footballers over the last few seasons and was a star midfielder as they secured a historic win over Leitrim in the opening round of the Connacht championship.
It remains to be seen if he will be available for Galway when the intercounty season resumes. Glynn confirmed last year he did speak to manager Henry Shefflin and he had not retired from intercounty action. Covid caused a delay in his American visa confirmation which meant he was unable to commit.
Ardrahan are currently managed by former Clare hurler Syl Dolan and have former intercounty player Iarla Tannion and current senior squad member Cianan Fahy in their side. They take on Castlegar in the opening round this Saturday.