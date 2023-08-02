All-Ireland winner Johnny Glynn returns to Galway club Ardrahan

Ardrahan were promoted to the Senior A championship last year
All-Ireland winner Johnny Glynn returns to Galway club Ardrahan

Johnny Glynn playing for New York in the Renault GAA World Games 2019 

Wed, 02 Aug, 2023 - 08:33
Maurice Brosnan

All-Ireland winner Johnny Glynn has transferred back to his home club Ardrahan from the United States with the club championship set to kick off this weekend.

Ardrahan were promoted to the Senior A championship last year and Glynn officially completed his transfer from New York’s Hoboken Guards in July. The 30-year-old works as a project manager for a construction firm Stateside. He is expected to feature for his native club in the next few weeks.

Glynn emigrated after the 2015 All-Ireland final and commuted to play for Galway during their 2017 success as well as the following summer when they reached the All-Ireland final. He played for New York footballers over the last few seasons and was a star midfielder as they secured a historic win over Leitrim in the opening round of the Connacht championship.

It remains to be seen if he will be available for Galway when the intercounty season resumes. Glynn confirmed last year he did speak to manager Henry Shefflin and he had not retired from intercounty action. Covid caused a delay in his American visa confirmation which meant he was unable to commit.

Ardrahan are currently managed by former Clare hurler Syl Dolan and have former intercounty player Iarla Tannion and current senior squad member Cianan Fahy in their side. They take on Castlegar in the opening round this Saturday.

More in this section

Brian Fenton celebrates with the Sam Maguire 30/7/2023 S Eight observations from the football championship
Offaly v Clare - GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Semi-Final Tributes flow after passing of ‘great man’ Cooney
Annie Fitzgerald and Roisín Kirwan celebrate winning the match 22/7/2023 Like Gilroy in Dublin, Flynn having major impact behind the scenes in Waterford 
#Galway GAA
Cork v Kerry - EirGrid GAA Football U20 Munster Championship Final

Munster GAA exploring new format for much-criticised provincial U20 championship

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd