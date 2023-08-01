Munster GAA exploring new format for much-criticised provincial U20 championship

Munster GAA are exploring a new format for the much-criticised provincial U20 football championship.

The Munster U20 football championship is the province’s sole competition in either code across minor, U20, and senior that is straight knockout and where no second chance is afforded to counties.

Whereas the Munster U20 hurling championship was restructured ahead of the 2023 season to offer counties a minimum of four games, there was no change to the one-and-done nature of its football equivalent.

This knockout format drew strong criticism earlier in the year while the U20 football championship was ongoing, with Tipperary manager Niall Fitzgerald labelling it “a disgrace” on the quarter-final evening that their championship campaign started and finished.

“It is a disgrace, and it will only change if the people who make the decisions start caring about the development of football in Munster,” said Fitzgerald.

Cork U20 boss Bobbie O’Dwyer was another who called for a change of format to provide more games at what is a developmental age-grade.

“If you talk to any guy managing or coaching an U20 set-up, it’s such a short championship, and that is one of the downsides. The more games we get, the better,” O’Dwyer told the Irish Examiner ahead of their Munster final defeat to Kerry.

“For whatever team loses the Munster final, that’s a two-game season gone out the window and most of those lads won’t play inter-county football again for another 12 months, if they’re underage, or if they go into a senior development squad or whatever.

“The U20 competition needs tweaking if it is to be used in a developmental role to get guys ready for senior.”

Elsewhere, gate receipts from the opening round of Cork county championship games last weekend were up 55% on the 2022 opening weekend, That significant jump in gate revenue stemmed from a small increase in the number of games played this year compared to last, but more so a 33% spike in the number of patrons - 8,300 up from 6,300 - attending the first-round fixtures.

Separately, none of the 12 county championship games down for decision this Sunday will clash with the Cork-Waterford All-Ireland camogie final which has a 5pm start at Croke Park. Due to the cooperation of clubs, games have been brought forward, with 10 of the 12 fixtures now throwing in at 2pm.

Waterford are playing all of this weekend's adult championship fixtures on Friday and Saturday so as to ensure a large Déise following at Croke Park the following day.

Cork GAA CEO Kevin O’Donovan said at Tuesday night’s Cork county board meeting that he would “love to have no games” on the same day as the camogie final, but that was simply not possible with the program of fixtures to be got through.

He said the county board’s supporting attitude towards the Cork camogie team was exemplified through the fact that Matthew Twomey’s players will train at Páirc Uí Chaoimh twice this week, as they did the week of their All-Ireland semi-final, while they trained three times at Páirc Uí Rinn last week.

Both they and the Cork ladies footballers have enjoyed access to the Páirc Uí Chaoimh gym since the beginning of the season. The county's ladies footballers also trained at Páirc Uí Chaoimh on the run-in to their All-Ireland semi-final defeat to Dublin last week.