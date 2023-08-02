Eight observations from the football championship

What will the 2023 championship be remembered for? It exploded out of the blocks with Leitrim’s eventful trip to the States but soon veered off course and stop-started almost immediately after. Of 64 games in all, the reality is only one was a true classic.

Why? It’s complicated. The provincial championships have been undeniably diluted but their extinction remains far from guaranteed. That refusal to go quietly should not be underestimated. Plus, there was some decent fare at that stage.

Connacht mustered three watchable ties. Leinster did the same with one, Offaly vs Louth, becoming a blockbuster. Munster had none, Clare vs Limerick the only possible contender and Ulster can just about claim two, albeit the only province with an entertaining final.

Supporters were slow to come on board to the group stages. Teams evidently prioritised a top place finish and in hindsight that was prudent. Three of the final four followed that path. The quarter-finals did not deliver, the semi-finals did and the decider was gripping in its own way.

The derision at playing style is deserved in some places yet it should not be confused with a lack of quality. The All-Ireland final is a good case in point. Shots were skied high. Long kick passes slipped over the endline. Goal chances were fluffed. Had any of these opportunities delivered, it would have raised the game another rung. Therein lies a simple step forward. If you want to change the world, start with yourself.

Here are the final eight observations from the Gaelic football championship.

Kickout wars were not the decisive factor

There have been much deserved plaudits for Stephen Cluxton in the aftermath of Sunday’s tie. His two placed ball points were superb and he finished with 100% of his kickouts retained.

There are several reasons for that. Firstly, Kerry once again opted to concede the kickout from open play and press from set-pieces. This has been a reliable tactic in 2023. Cluxton went short with 16 and long with seven. They scored 0-8 from that source.

Shane Ryan’s tally was 22/24. He went short with 16 and long with eight, losing two. In total they scored 1-6 from their kickout and conceded nothing.

David Clifford’s opening point from play demonstrated exactly what Kerry were trying to achieve. Within ten seconds, Cluxton had the kickout taken and short. Dublin won a sideline after a long kick shortly after and Paddy Small launched the ball to the edge of the square. Kerry had their defence set and swarmed Colm Basquel, who shot short.

It wasn’t their kickout strategy that cost them. The killer was in the turnovers.

How will the final factor into the player of the year?

For the heavyweight bout, two topped the bill. Dublin’s captain and leader James McCarthy was their leading contender for Player of the Year. Kerry’s captain and leader David Clifford was the other main man.

Neither came close to their best. Clifford was better on Sunday, he scored three points, two from play and one free. The 24-year-old also assisted a goal and a Sean O’Shea point as well as being fouled for another O’Shea free. He had four wides, another shot short and conceded a free for a push on Michael Fitzsimons.

CONTENDER: David Clifford of Kerry is tackled by Michael Fitzsimons of Dublin during the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship final match between Dublin and Kerry at Croke Park. Pic: Ray McManus/Sportsfile

James McCarthy had 13 possessions, 1 secondary assist for a Brian Fenton point, no assists or scores. He broke two kickouts, Dublin collected one and lost the other. He was fouled once, although he could have had a second but Dublin used the advantage. He turned over the ball three times and conceded five fouls.

If there is an underappreciated Dub, it’s their number six

Often it is the default to herald a certain player as ‘underappreciated,’ when they are in actual fact far from it. No seven-time All-Ireland winner should ever fall in that bracket. John Small’s single All-Star does suggest he has a case. He may miss out again if the Sunday Game Team of the Year is anything to go by.

Small started off on Paudie Clifford last weekend and later went across to Sean O’Shea. It is no coincidence they both endured quiet spells when he did so. With the ball, he had three assists on Sunday and has scored 1-2 this season.

Canavan calls it correctly

It was a wise call from RTÉ to pair one of the best pundits in the country with a Kerry and Dublin representative. During the post-match discussion, the conversation turned to David Gough’s decision to reverse a free after consulting with his umpires. Instead, he booked David Clifford and Fitzsimons and resumed the match with a throw-in. As it happens, Gough has done so before. In the 2019 Super 8s clash of Cork and Dublin, he awarded Con O’Callaghan a penalty only to accurately overrule himself after consulting his officials.

On Sunday’s incident, presenter Joanne Cantwell provided some clarity: “What happened there was that some of us had access to a ref mic. David Gough had called a free to Kerry and then his umpire said, ‘no there was two of them at it.’” Canavan nodded but added a valuable note: “Again, you’d like to have access where we could hear the conversation the referee had with his umpires.”

Do it for Dessie

“We have, especially the management, taken serious blows. They’ve f*cking shouldered a lot of the criticism for us and we’ve been performing poorly for two years really as a team,” said Michael Fitzsimons post-match, apologising for his language before returning to his manager. “He never put it on us when it was us. He was phenomenal.”

James McCarthy picked up on the theme in his speech: “To Dessie and the management team, what can I say. Dessie, you stood up for the team the last two years and took all the flak. We were just delighted to put our bodies on the line for you today.” The next day, Brian Fenton said the same: “I’m so happy for Dessie. And I would probably know Dessie as personally as anyone from U21s. And genuinely I’m looking at him in the dressing-room and you say you do it for a couple of things – you do it for yourself and your family, etc, but the likes of James McCarthy and Dessie now are huge motivators for me.”

Galway right at the top of the chasing pack

No side will have more regrets than Galway this year. A missed penalty and last-minute free proved hugely costly against Armagh, denying them a week’s rest and sending them into a preliminary round KO punch from Mayo.

The senior football championship got underway in the county last weekend. Interestingly, in the local media ‘Teams of the Round,’ by Galway Bay FM and the Maroon&White Podcast, only one senior player from Padraic Joyce’s 2023 squad featured. The county is littered with talented footballers. For Corofin, Liam Silke, Kieran Molloy and Dylan McHugh all made their comebacks to start in a 3-10 to 0-6 victory over Salthill-Knocknacarra.

Inter-county ends, and in some places so does the club

And so inter-county steps aside so the club championship can take centre stage. Not quite everywhere, as the Wexford People outlined on Monday. Oulart-The Ballagh’s final group game in the Pettitt’s Senior hurling championship finished in victory but it was not enough to ensure qualification.

The result means all three of their teams finished in fifth place, safe from relegation and not involved in the knockout stages. Their gates are now closed to every adult hurler until 2024.

Wexford operate a spilt season system, with hurling first followed by football.

What next for Kerry?

For decades, knockout competitions allowed for definitive takeaways. Boom or bust. With the new format, Gaelic football is beginning to mirror the Premier League rather than the FA Cup. One dud isn’t defining.

Finals are still clearcut, though. The scoreboard dictates all. It is worth remembering that this was a two-point game. Kerry are still remarkably close and don’t require major alterations this off-season.

They aren’t perfect either. They require more shooting depth. The loss of Joe O’Connor, Stefan Okunbor and Jack Savage did weaken their squad and a talented raft of U20s need to be brought through. What of generational talent Mark O’Connor, still plying his trade with AFL outfit Geelong? The usual offseason phone call will undoubtably be made.

Whatever about tempting him back, the Kingdom won’t want to let another jewel slip. Last week this newspaper brought the news that Carlton had recommenced their AFL recruitment and came to Dublin for a kicking session with a host of talented players.

Observing players from around the country, including Kerry, was their list boss Nick Austin and national recruiting manager Mick Agresta.