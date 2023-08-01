Rochford: Lack of Loftus game-time down to form and tactics

Stephen Rochford has explained form and tactics were reasons why converted defender Conor Loftus didn’t see any game-time in Mayo’s last two championship games.

Having started and finished the previous four championship matches as well as the Division 1 final win over Galway, the Crossmolina man was dropped for the All-Ireland preliminary quarter-final game against Galway and quarter-final defeat to Dublin and made no appearance from the bench in either fixture.

His absence was strange as Mayo appeared committed to Loftus’ remodelled role. Going back to the FBD Connacht League final and in seven of their eight league matches, Loftus had begun games in Mayo’s half of the field. However, coach Rochford told the “Ah Ref!” podcast that “the numbers didn’t match” for Loftus to face Galway a second time.

“It was only towards the end of the season that I became a little more aware that there was such a discussion about it,” said Rochford of Loftus’ shift to the back-line.

“I suppose the thing was when you win a National League title and you’ve a guy playing in it they’re probably as much talk about it.

“Maybe some people found it a little more difficult to get in their head that here was a guy who played at half-forward in an All-Ireland minor team.

"But the thing about it is Conor is a very smart footballer. I don’t like talking about individuals because it was us who select them and put them in positions and while we must be accountable for those decisions I thought Conor did very well in a lot of games.

“I think if people took real time to look at the goals we conceded or even think about what is the role of the centre-back now or a guys who plays in a plus one or a sweeper role, it’s guys who are intelligent footballers that have an athleticism and that also help you come from defence.

“Like a number of other players, Conor suited that criteria. It was his first season in there. He played in a team where any of the days he played were undefeated bar the Roscommon game (sic, Cork too).

“The bit of what we required going into Galway, the numbers didn’t match but I have no doubt Conor will bounce and will have a top club championship as will a lot of others. Other people didn’t start against Galway also and maybe they aren’t as headline discussion points.”

