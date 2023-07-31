Over one million viewers watch Dublin defeat Kerry in All Ireland football final

RTÉ 2's coverage peaked at 1,096,000 at 5.06pm while the overall audience reached was 1,245,000.
HUGE CROWD: The umpire waves the green flag after Paddy Small scored for Dublin. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Mon, 31 Jul, 2023 - 14:46
Examiner Sport

Over one million viewers in Ireland tune in to watch Sunday's All Ireland Football Final between Dublin and Kerry at Croke Park

An average of 971,000 were watching The Sunday Game Live on RTÉ2 while there were 181,000 streams on RTÉ Player.

The RTÉ2 audience represented a share of 77% of those watching TV at the time. Television coverage peaked at 1,096,000 at 5.06pm while the overall audience reached was 1,245,000.

The figure of 181,000 streams on RTÉ Player was up 50,000 on last year's final while the 971,000 average on RTÉ2 was over 100,000 more than last year (862,000). 87% of Adults 15-34 watching TV at the time were tuned to RTÉ2's live coverage.

Sunday night's highlights and review of the Football year with Jacqui Hurley and guests on the Sunday Game drew an average audience of 171,000 to RTÉ2 with a share of 21%. Meanwhile, Saturday night on RTÉ One saw an average of 322,000 watch Up For the Match with Jacqui and Des Cahill.

Commenting on the figures, RTÉ Group Head of Sport, Declan McBennett, said "Given the historic nature of the rivalry and the calibre of players on show yesterday it is fitting that well in excess of a million people would view the game with so many more engaging via radio and digital. Kerry and Dublin always deliver and yesterday was no different."

