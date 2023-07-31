Tactical breakdown: Dublin shared the load better than Kerry

Now the strain is starting to show. David Clifford curls over his third of the day and ambles along with a look of pure, resolute determination. Proper game face in a proper game. Ten minutes into the second half and Dublin are down by three. Clutch time.

Dessie Farrell is barking hard into his microphone. He pulls it agitatedly to his lips and lets loose. Pretty soon Jack McCaffrey and Niall Scully will race on but before they can Clifford comes again. Davey Byrne hardly knows what hit him but all he knows is he has lost the ball and scrambles into the breaststroke position in a bid to regain it.

The Kerry captain has forced a turnover. All Sean O’Shea has to do is lift the ball and send him away. A turnover in the attacking third with two generational talents in space, the modern game’s gold dust.

But O’Shea slips. That’s what happens in the wet. Cormac Costello knows that well. Dublin manage to regather the ball and he hacks it away, a lob into space that slides away from Con O’Callaghan and out over the endline.

Where do they go from here? Kerry would have been even further ahead if not for a magnificent Brian Fenton kick into Colm Basquel. He makes for goal and slots over a crucial score, their second of the second half. Farrell’s modified version of gegenpressing works, just. It could be because of any number of reasons. Maybe it’s the rain or fatigue or the fact that these two know each other so well that they merge to form a straitjacket of excruciating pressure. The toll is not just physical in a final like this. It is mental. Every play might not be skilled and occasionally the quality will be downright dreadful. Dublin literally skied three shots short in the first half alone, but it demands that every switch is always on.

Paddy Small does not take a backwards step. If he does, Gavin White keeps carrying but even though O’Callaghan is retreating the Ballymun man stands his ground. So White turns back, where two team-mates stand goal side.

One lapse, one Basquel burst and the crocodile mouth of a press snaps shut. Basquel guarantees his All-Star. Paddy Small smashes off Paul Murphy’s scrambling hands and – remember, it is really wet - the ball skirts off the sodden deck and into the roof of the net.

Here’s the thing. In the entire contest, neither team mustered a single score from the opposition's kickout or the throw-in. Kerry had a point more from their restart and both scored seven points from turnovers. But Dublin also landed a goal from their high turnover. It was a goal they were determined to grab in some form. O’Callaghan is scoreless solely because he went gung-ho for goals, even rattling the crossbar with a vicious left foot.

Paudie Clifford surges to the fore. He momentarily takes over. A fist makes the margin two. Then Dara Moynihan collects the ball deep in his own half. Clifford gets on the ball three times. Once in his own half, once in midfield, once deep in their half. A sweet left turns the dial up to ten. The Kingdom up by three.

A Mannion double, one from a free and a Basquel curler arrive in response. Suddenly Kerry’s lead is gone. They will never lead again.

Much of the focus for that will fall on David Clifford’s string of wides. Sporadically on Sunday, he still threatened to tower over every other individual in Croke Park. His pass for Paul Geaney’s goal was genius. And during that crucial spell, there were other slips as well. Tom O’Sullivan balloons an overly-ambitious shot.

Brian Fenton, bottom, and Eoin Murchan of Dublin celebrate with the Sam Maguire Cup. Pic: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Brian Ó Beaglaoich breaks through and needs to have a go or make a pass. He does nothing and is swallowed whole. Adrian Spillane races in along the end line and just needs one play before he can handpass over an equaliser. The rain is persistent and still he bounces the ball. It skims away and the chance is gone. Washed away in a sea of blue.

Even still much blame will likely fall on Clifford. Seeing his conversion as some spectacular fault or crazy aberration would be a grave mistake. The tendency has always been there, yet he keeps firing off shots because Kerry need him to. That should be Jack O’Connor’s primary takeaway. Dublin can afford for Con O’Callaghan to have a substandard season and quiet final yet still climb the steps. Kerry can’t. It is too much pressure for one man to burden. When quizzed about the pressure their star was under post-match, O’Connor bristles at the question.

“There is a lot on David Clifford’s shoulders every day he plays,” he declares abruptly. “I’m not sure what the premise of the question is. David Clifford has been magnificent for us all the year.”

Kerry had one more wide than Dublin. Farrell could afford to spread around his wides, to rely on eight different shooters even if Kilkenny and O’Callaghan logged a blank.

Put it this way. The two best teams in the country made this stage. Kerry concluded with one Player of the Year contender. In the final his older brother launched a stiff challenge for Man of the Match.

Dublin have candidates all over. Stephen Cluxton’s fairytale comeback climaxed with a flawless final. Killian Spillane’s introduction produced a prolonged stoppage and Kerry organised a ferocious squeeze in that window. It was all level and still Cluxton treaded a ball between two Kerry forwards to find Sean MacMahon. He finished with two points on top of that.

Brian Fenton processed so much ball early on and dropped deep to shore up the rearguard later. There will be a strong case made for Michael Fitzsimons and James McCarthy. Basquel finished the championship with 5-18 and his most important contribution of the championship wasn’t even a score.

A theme this season was Farrell getting the group back together. In the end, it was the power of the group that edged it.