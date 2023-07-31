O'Connor rues bolt of electricity-like Dublin goal 

Post-mortem time with Jack. We have to start with the Dublin goal. There is nowhere else to start.

Jack’s lads were three in front when they laid a gift on Dublin’s doorstep just past the three-quarter hour mark. The Kerry manager’s view was not that his team were in control at this juncture, but certainly were “playing within ourselves”, still managing to lead by three, and so “were well on course to win the game”.

One Gavin White turnover and Paddy Small finish later and the final has swung immeasurably.

“I just thought the goal was a huge turning point,” Jack, ruefully, began.

“The last thing you want to give Dublin playing into the Hill is a goal because it just gives them huge energy. It’s like a bolt of electricity goes through the whole ground.”

Point taken, but look at how the next four minutes played out.

Stephen O’Brien fouled for a Seán O’Shea converted free. Kenmare toiling and Kenmare throwing over. Paudie Clifford fisted a point and then Paudie again popped up after being fed by Graham O’Sullivan.

Goal cancelled, Kerry back out to three in front.

Back to Jack.

“While our boys reacted tremendously well to the goal, I felt that the effort it took to come back from the goal and go back up three, that that possibly took it out of our fellas in the last five, 10 minutes.

“Once Dublin smelled it, they have the extra bit of experience and know-how that has seen them get over the line in tight games before. This one was no different.

“It’s just one of those things; slippy ball, tough conditions, these things happen.”

So too does David Clifford having an afternoon where he doesn’t score at least a 9/10.

The Kerry captain, as is spelled out elsewhere, ran up four wides, including a failed equalising attempt in the fifth minute of second half injury-time. It would have been five wides beside his name had referee David Gough not called back the play for a Michael Fitzsimons tug on his shirt.

The question thrown at Jack half asked about the pressure on the captain coming into the final, given the ridiculous heights he has been scaling all summer long, and any impact that might have had on his final showing.

“There is a lot on David Clifford’s shoulders every day he plays. David Clifford has been magnificent for us all the year.

“We were hoping upon hope that we would get him up the steps, himself and Paudie today, after the tough year he’s had.

“But I don’t think there is a player that has ever had a year like David Clifford has had since last January when he won the All-Ireland junior here, right through to now. He’s been a magnificent captain for us, and just a great man.”

Clifford, mind, wasn't the only man wearing green and gold guilty of wastefulness in front of Stephen Cluxton and his sticks during a fraught second period.

Sub Adrian Spillane fumbled possession when he should have been fisting over. Tom O’Sullivan made a poor fist of his point attempt.

“I can remember several chances we had. We missed a situation where we had a fisted point for the taking, missed a couple coming in from angles that could have gone over, so I thought we were still creating chances.

“Maybe they were a bit more clinical in front of goal than we were, but very hard to fault our fellas. Our defensive display was tremendous. A lot of the big players we targeted, I thought our men did very well on them.

“But Dublin still have the know-how that got them six All-Irelands in-a-row. That DNA is still in the dressing room and maybe in the end it was the bit of experience that got them over the line.” Returning to the less discussed opening half, Jack accepted there were times when his crowd were “a bit conservative” with the ball.

“It wasn’t easy to kick the ball, particularly with the conditions. And maybe it curtailed our normal kicking game a bit and I suppose we were never really able to get into the flow you want to get into up front.

“But I think ultimately, as I said, the goal was a big turning point and looking back we’d have regrets about a few chances we missed in the second half.” It starts and finishes with the goal.