How Kerry rated in the All-Ireland final

1 Shane Ryan

Was forced to kick long far more often than had been the case on the road to Croker. 21 of his 24 restarts still stuck. Could do little about the goal given the change in direction as the ball spun after Murphy's half bock. 7

2 Graham O’Sullivan

Not as pleasant a final experience as he enjoyed during his debut decider 12 months ago. Spent most of the afternoon out in the half-back line. His direct opponent, Paddy Small, finished with 1-1. 6

3 Jason Foley

Tough outing. While in the company of Paul Mannion, the latter’s pace took the full-back out the field and out of his comfort zone. Also took him for two first-half points. On 69 minutes, Foley dispossessed Con. The play ended with Kerry equalising. 6

4 Tom O’Sullivan

Long first-half kick pass to Geaney went wide. Second half point attempt way off target. Didn’t get forward with any great intent. Countering that, he held Costello scoreless and was fouled for a 38th-minute David Clifford free. 6

5 Paul Murphy

Came off second best in his duel with Colm Basquel. Got a half block on Paddy Small’s goal drive, but not enough to take it off course. First Kerry player to receive the curly finger on 56 minutes. 5

6 Tadhg Morley

Put off Con O’Callaghan just enough to cause the forward to skew a 27th-minute point attempt from a prime position. Had another timely intervention shortly after half-time. Con not scoring had much to do with Morley’s tenacity. 7

7 Gavin White

Will be haunted by his intercepted pass that paved the way for the Dublin goal on 46 minutes and its subsequent ramifications. White was also turned over by Lee Gannon for a first half Paul Mannion point. 5

8 Diarmuid O’Connor

Was stripped by Ciarán Kilkenny for a Brian Howard 37th minute point. Hoovered up an amount of breaking ball, though, as the second half wore on. Pickpocketed James McCarthy on 68 minutes as Kerry chased a leveller. 7

9 Jack Barry

Overcarried when presented with a first-half scoring opportunity. Fine fetch to collect a 55th-minute Shane Ryan restart. On the whole, though, this was one Dublin-Kerry fixture where he wasn’t able to usher Brian Fenton onto the margins. 6

10 Dara Moynihan

No impact at all in the opening half. Main involvement was a poor wide kicked from under the Hogan Stand. Did assist Paudie’s second white flag. No surprise, though, that he was the first Kerry forward hauled ashore. 5

11 Seán O’Shea

Busy first half. Short with an early point attempt and fouled Con for a converted Costello free. In the plus column, he was fouled for one of the two frees he kicked. Added a point from play and turned over Basquel. Anonymous second half from open play. 6

12 Stephen O’Brien

Was turned over in the second minute but cancelled that out when dispossessing Costello for a David Clifford point three minutes later. He was twice fouled for two converted O’Shea frees in either half. Taken off on 58 minutes, the tank empty. 8

13 Paudie Clifford

Stormed into the final with three points between the 41st and 50th minutes. Mistakes aplenty too. Fouled McCaffrey for a converted Mannion free on 53 minutes. In the first half, he coughed up another converted free when holding Gannon. 7

14 David Clifford

Kicked a point in either half, was fouled for a converted free, and produced an outrageous assist for Geaney’s goal, but his final contribution will be remembered for the four wides he amassed and the skewed second-half point attempt that fell short. 6

15 Paul Geaney

A model of perseverance. Never stopped showing. Early goal shot cleared off the line and later off-target with a point attempt. But in injury-time, he goaled to give Kerry a half-time lead. Added a 43rd-minute point. Should he have been left on? 7

SUBS: Brian Ó Beaglaíoch (5) ran into a blue wall and was promptly relieved of possession three minutes into injury-time. Adrian Spillane (5) fluffed a point opportunity shortly after his introduction. Micheál Burns (6) produced a superb block on a Colm Basquel point attempt. Killian Spillane (6) kicked an absolute peach on 66 minutes. He was the first Kerry sub outside of Stephen O’Brien to find the target since the Munster final on Mary 7. Mike Breen (5) was guilty of the game’s last foul that allowed Dean Rock push Dublin two in front.