Mannix late show sees Dohenys pip Newcestown

Cork Senior AFC Group C: Dohenys 0-9 Newcestown 0-8

Dohenys edged Newcestown by a point to win an evenly-fought Bon Secours Cork Senior AFC Group C clash at Rossmore on Saturday.

Level for the eighth time as the clock struck 61 minutes, a draw looked the most obvious outcome from a west Cork derby. Credit to Aaron Mannix, as the Dohenys substitute strode forward and converted a 45 to win it four minutes into injury-time.

Before that, a disappointing opening half saw little in the way of attractive football as both sides struggled with a strong wind blowing across the superb Rossmore playing surface.

Each team kicked five wides and Newcestown enjoyed a slender 0-5 to 0-4 interval lead thanks to David Buckley (two, one free), Niall Kelly (two, on free) and Sean O’Donovan scores.

Dohenys’ full-forward line majored with Keith White, Fionn Herlihy and Marck Buckley (free) finding their range. Centre-forward Colm O’Shea also raised a white flag and was black-carded during a fractious opening 30 minutes.

The third quarter proved equally frustrating as both sides were guilty of wayward shooting.

It was 0-6 apiece after 45 minutes when Fionn Herlihy and Mark Buckley (free) scores sandwiched a Richard O’Sullivan effort that scraped the Dohenys crossbar.

David Buckley’s converted free levelled matters for the seventh time and a draw appeared likely heading into the closing stages.

Then, Newcestown lost James Kelleher to a black card with six minutes to go and the pendulum swung back in Dohenys’ favour.

Despite their numerical disadvantage, Niall Kelly edged Newcestown back in front on the strike of full-time.

Admirably, Dohenys worked the ball to Colm O’Shea who scored from distance to seemingly draw the tie. In the dying embers, however, Aaron Mannix converted a 45’ to win it 0-9 to 0-8 for an ecstatic Dohenys.

Scorers for Dohenys: M Buckley 0-3 (0-3 frees), C O’Shea and F Herlihy 0-2 each, K White and A Mannix (0-1 45’) 0-1 each.

Scorers for Newcestown: D Buckley (0-2 frees) and N Kelly (0-1 free) 0-3 each, S O’Donovan and R O’Sullivan 0-1 each.

DOHENYS: S Daly; D Rice, S Daly, J Farrell; C Daly, E Lavers (captain), B O’Donovan; J Kelly, R Coakley; A O’Donovan, C O’Shea, S Barry, K White, F Herlihy, M Buckley.

Subs: A Mannix for S Barry (40), D Collins for E Lavers (46, inj).

NEWCESTOWN: C White; C O’Donovan, C Twomey, G O’Donovan; N Murray, M McSweeney, J Kelleher; S O’Donovan, L Meade (captain); C Goggin, T Twomey, R O’Sullivan; N Kelly, D Buckley, R Sweeney.

Subs: C Dineen for C Goggin (43), C Keane for T Twomey (45).

Referee: Michael Collins (Clonakilty).