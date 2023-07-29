Cork PSFC: Strong second half sees Éire Óg get the better of Carrigaline

Bon Secours Cork Premier SFC, Group B

Éire Óg 1-10 Carrigaline 0-11

With the champions and former champions in the group the pressure was on both Éire Óg and Carrigaline to win this opening Cork County Premier SFC contest in Ballincollig on Saturday. And it was the Ovens men who delivered, a solid second half display getting them in the mood for a crack at Nemo Rangers in two weeks time.

Certainly Éire Óg upped the ante in the second half but Carrigaline will have a lot of regrets in the opening half when former Cork keeper Chris Kelly saved a spot kick from Kevin O’Reilly in the 18th minute and just two minutes later he made two terrific double saves to deny both Nathan O’Keefe and then Niall Coakley.

No question those misses cost Carrigaline dearly for after falling behind to a point from Colm O’Callaghan after only 10 seconds and then a fine goal from Joe Cooper, set up by Jack Sheehan, just three minutes later, they proceeded to dominate the game and were just a point behind after the opening quarter 1-1 to 0-3 and making inroads.

Éire Óg only scored one more point for the rest of the half as Brian Coakley found his shooting boots for Carrigaline with four points as his side led 0-7 to 1-3 at the break.

For 10 minutes of the second half Carrigaline were a team inspired as points from O’Reilly, Nathan O’Keefe and Cian Barry fired them four points clear (0-10 to 1-3), and playing like they were going to repeat last year's victory over the same opposition.

But they were to score just once more as Éire Óg upped the intensity big time as points from Jack Sheehan and Daniel Goulding left them trailing by just two entering the final quarter, 0-10 to 1-5.

The winners were cock-a-hoop now as points from O’Callaghan, Goulding and Jack Murphy had them ahead and it got worse for Carrigaline when influential centre-back Cian Barry was dismissed after yellow and black cards as the game hung in the balance.

Another Goulding free and a late point from Conor McGoldrick made it safe for Éire Óg but Carrigaline did have their chances though all they could muster was one final point from corner-back Chris O’Herlihy.

Carrigaline now play Ballincollig in two weeks time with victory simply a must.

Scores for Éire Óg: J. Cooper 1-1, D. Goulding 0-4 (0-2 frees), C. O’Callaghan 0-2, J. Sheehan, J. Murphy, C. McGoldrick 0-1 each

Scorers for Carrigaline: B. Coakley 0-4, 0-2 frees), K. O’ Reilly 0-2 (0-1 free, 0-1 mark), N. Coakley, J. Kelly, N. Keeffe, C. Barry, C. O’Herlihy 0-1 each.

Éire Óg: C. Kelly; John Kelleher, J. Mullins, C. McGoldrick; D.Herlihy, M. Griffin, Jerome Kelleher; D. McCarthy, C. O’Callaghan; D. Kelly, J. Sheehan, E. O’Shea; D. Goulding, J. Cooper, J. Murphy.

Subs: D. Dineen for Kelleher (37m), H. Murphy for Sheehan (45m), B. Hurley for Goulding (60m).

Carrigaline: C.Duggan; N. Quirke, I. Sheerin, C. O’ Herlihy; K. Kavanagh, C. Barry, D. King; K. Kavanagh, N. O’ Keeffe; J. Kelly, N. Coakley, E. Ryle; B. Coakley, K. O’ Reilly, E. Desmond.

Subs: C. Barrett for Kelly (43m), C. Murphy for Sheerin (62m), P. Mellet for O’Keefe (55m).

Referee: C. Dineen (Douglas).