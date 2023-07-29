Hodnett goal spurs Rossa on to victory over Knocknagree

Cork SAFC: O’Donovan Rossa 2-9 Knocknagree 0-11

O’Donovan Rossa joined Kanturk at the top of Group A in the Bons Secours Cork SAFC after goals from Dónal Óg Hodnett and Thomas Hegarty either side of half-time gave them the edge over last year’s defeated finalists, Knocknagree, in Tom Creedon Park, Macroom on Saturday afternoon.

Hodnett’s goal gave them momentum in the first half, and they carried that through to the second period as they turned to play with a significant wind and a one-point lead. Dylan Hourihane soon doubled that lead before he was denied a goal by a superb save from Patrick Doyle.

One may have thought that Rossa might rue that miss, especially as Anthony O’Connor brought the gap back to one straight after, but one would have been mistaken. A long ball in from Rory Byrne was eventually won by Hourihane who passed to Hegarty and the corner-forward finished to the net with aplomb. Sean Fitzgerald then added a point to leave his side with an imposing 2-7 to 0-8 lead.

Points from Denis and Anthony O’Connor reduced the deficit to a goal with 15 to play, but with their side now playing into a squall as well as a breeze, scores were hard to come by. Rossa defended superbly, with the other Dylan Hourihane excellent at corner-back and Paudie Crowley solid at six, as they forced Knocknagree into speculative efforts from distance that saw the Duhallow side register seven second-half wides.

Points from Kevin Davis and David Shannon sandwiched another Denis O’Connor point in the last quarter, and there was no doubt that Rossa, defeated semi-finalists last year, were full value for the win.

Knocknagree played with the aid of a strong breeze in the first half but such is the nature of opening games that it took both sides time to find their rhythm. Rossa kicked a couple of wides, Knocknagree kicked one and Ryan Price saved well for the Skibb side from Anthony O’Connor before Michael McSweeney finally put the Duhallow side in front after five minutes.

The sides then exchanged scores twice before Price made his second important stop of the game, this time from David O’Connor at the expense of a point. This left Knocknagree leading by 0-4 to 0-2 after 15 minutes, but they lost McSweeney to injury and Rossa would have been more than happy with their lot. Jamie Shanahan was motoring well at midfield and though Gary O’Connor was curtailing Kevin Davis from open play, Dylan Hourihane was filling the space left by their talisman well.

Byrne brought them within one with a super score that was quickly answered by James Dennehy but then Rossa struck for the key score of the half. Kevin Hurley found Hegarty with an incisive pass and he in turn put Dónal Óg Hodnett through and Hodnett rippled Patrick Doyle’s net.

Davis then exchanged frees with O’Connor twice, and the Skibbereen side turned to play with the elements with a slender 1-5 to 0-7 advantage. That gave them the confidence they needed thereafter and they will face Kanturk in Round 2 while for Knocknagree it will be an all-or-nothing clash with Fermoy.

Scorers for O’Donovan Rossa: K Davis (0-4, frees), D Óg Hodnett and T Hegarty (1-0 each), D Hourihane (0-2), R Byrne, S Fitzgerald and D Shannon (0-1 each)

Scorers for Knocknagree: A O’Connor (0-5, 0-4 frees, 0-1 mark), Denis O’Connor and M McSweeney (0-2 each), David O’Connor and J Dennehy (0-1 each).

O’DONOVAN ROSSA: R Price; D O’Donovan, D Daly, D Hourihane; K Hurley, P Crowley, S Fitzgerald; R Byrne, J Shanahan; B Crowley, D Óg Hodnett, N Daly; T Hegarty, K Davis, D Hourihane.

Subs: E Connolly for Daly (40), D Shannon for Hegarty (46).

KNOCKNAGREE: P Doyle; D Mahoney, K Buckley, G O’Connor; D Moynihan, D O’Mahony, M Mahoney (c); T O’Mahoney, DV O’Connor; M McSweeney, J Dennehy, E McSweeney; D O’Connor, T O’Connor, A O’Connor.

Subs: K Cronin for M McSweeney (21, inj), N O’Connor for Dennehy (h/t).

Referee: Canice Walsh (Nemo Rangers).