Kilmurry focusing on a fast start after last year's odyssey 

William Ronan’s trip to Páirc Uí Chaoimh earlier this week for the launch of the football championship evoked lovely memories of that November day in 2022 when Kilmurry saw off Cobh in the Bon Secours JAFC final.

“You picture it all again,” the joint-captain with Fionn Warren from last year said.

“It was definitely a great day for everyone back in Kilmurry, the county title was a long time coming, 36 years. We were trying to get there since the ‘80s, Being such a small area, everyone talks about football. Even when it ended last year, all they were doing was talking about football. When is the next game and all of that.

‘It is great to see that around the place, especially the older and younger people and the buzz it gives them. When we went into the schools with the cup, you got to see that. They get to know the players as well, which is very important. After the county final, the first on the pitch were all the young fellas. Just to see how happy they all were.”

Promotion to Premier JFC sees them pitted against Millstreet on Saturday - with Kinsale and St James to follow. They love their football in Kilmurry, this is another special day.

“The main thing on Saturday is go out and get a result, whether we play our best football or worst football. We have to get off to a good start, you don’t want to be putting yourself under pressure for the other two games.

“Millstreet have come down from intermediate, they have been playing at a higher level. We are going to have to match that.

“We wouldn’t know a whole pile about Kinsale, but up to last year they were playing intermediate football as well. They would be of a similar standard to Millstreet.

“We got to play St James last year in the quarter-final, and we only beat them by two or three points. We know what to expect from them, they are a tough physical side. We will have to be at our best.”

In the Munster club championship decider, they faced one of the best in the competition in Fossa, who also happened to have one of the top footballers of this era in David Clifford.

The journey began with victory over Tipperary side Thurles Sarsfields, and while they gave a reasonably good account of themselves against the Kerry representatives (1-17 to 1-6), the seriously talented Clifford brothers nabbed 1-14 between them.

“Obviously the two Cliffords (David and Paudie) stand out from that day,” the UCC masters student in teaching added. “We kept with them for so long, but their quality came through towards the end. We marshalled them well enough, but they are always going to get their scores. They are exceptional players, we mightn’t be used to that level. We did our best to hold them but they will always do damage. They also had Éamonn Fitzmaurice on the line as well, which made a difference.”