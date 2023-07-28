Cork PSFC: Castlehaven and Carbery Rangers play out entertaining draw

Cork Premier SFC Group A

Castlehaven 0-11 Carbery Rangers 0-11

It finished all square following an exciting Bon Secours Cork Premier SFC Group A west Cork derby between Castlehaven and Carbery Rangers in Clonakilty on Friday evening.

In a repeat of their 2021 Cork Premier SFC group clash, won by Castlehaven, two west Cork heavyweights produced an engaging affair that could have gone either way.

A draw was a fair result between two teams who will be all the better for the experience.

Both sides were content to get numbers behind the ball and retain possession until an opening materialised.

Unfortunately, diligent defending and multiple turnovers meant clear-cut openings were few and far between.

This made for a disappointing first half spectacle with the Haven leading 0-5 to 0-4 at the break despite kicking seven wides.

Their opponents managed one point from open play during that timeframe via the lively Darragh Hayes. Hayes added a mark to goalkeeper Paul Shanahan’s converted 45’ and free.

Two terrific Jack Cahalane points (before retiring injured) plus Mark Collins (free), Jamie O’Driscoll and Conor Cahalane efforts represented the Haven’s first half total.

Thankfully, a much improved second half saw both teams throw caution to the wind.

A flurry of scores arrived as Sean Browne, Conor Cahalane (free) and Mark Collins (free) took Castlehaven’s tally to 0-8. Carbery Rangers matched that total thanks to Ciarán Santry, John O’Rourke (free) and two Darragh Hayes points, the second tipped over the crossbar by Darragh Cahalane.

In an exciting finale, Cathal Maguire and Darragh Cahalane frees edged the Haven 0-11 to 0-9 ahead.

Then, Mark Collins (black) and Ronan Walsh (red, two yellows) reduced the leaders to 13 players for the closing minutes.

Carbery Rangers capitalised with Paul Shanahan landing his second 45’ and John O’Rourke tapping over the equalising free.

An exciting start to a championship opener in which both protagonists expect to reach the business end.

Scorers for Castlehaven: M Collins 0-3 (0-3 frees), C Cahalane and J Cahalane 0-2 each, J O’Driscoll, S Browne, C Maguire and D Cahalane (0-1 free) 0-1 each.

Scorers for Carbery Rangers: D Hayes 0-4 (0-1 mark), J O’Rourke (0-3 frees), P Shanahan (0-2 45’s, 0-1 free) 0-3 each, C Santry 0-1.

CASTLEHAVEN: D Cahalane; J O’Regan, R Maguire, R Walsh; T O’Mahony, D Cahalane, C O’Sullivan; C Cahalane, Mark Collins (captain); A Whelton, C Maguire, S Browne; J O’Driscoll, J Cahalane, M Hurley.

Subs: R Minihane for J Cahalane (31, inj), J O’Neill for C Cahalane (57).

CARBERY RANGERS: P Shanahan; K Scannell, J Keane, C Daly; B Hodnett, B Kerr, N Keane; B Shanahan, J Fitzpatrick; J O’Rourke, D Hayes, J O’Riordan; P O’Rourke, J Hodnett, C Santry.

Subs: A Jennings for N Keane (ht), D O’Dwyer for J Kevane (53), J Hayes for J Hodnett (54), P Hodnett for D Hayes (54), P Hodnett for A Jennings (55, inj).

Referee: Alan Long (Argideen Rangers).