All-Ireland SFC final preview: Emotion to carry Dublin past cool Kerry

All-Ireland SFC final: Dublin v Kerry, Croke Park 3.30pm (D. Gough, Meath) Live RTÉ, BBC.

Sleep won’t be on the menu for either manager on Saturday night. Jack O’Connor recently admitted he doesn’t get much shuteye the eve of a big game and Dessie Farrell spoke last week about David Clifford keeping him up into the small hours.

When their heads eventually hit the pillow, whose mind will have been racing most? Given his worth to Kerry, Clifford obviously fills Farrell’s thoughts but for that very same reason he is the hammer that Dublin must hammer.

The stats don’t lie when it comes to Clifford. As Ciarán Kilkenny remarked after the 2017 All-Ireland final, the figures stood out like a sore thumb about the scoring attributes of the Mayo’s defenders – 48% of the team’s scores were coming from the back-line – and Dublin went about blocking up their avenues.

Clogging the area in front of Clifford, responsible for 31% of Kerry’s scores and 22% of them from play — not to mention assists and frees converted by Seán O'Shea — is crucial for Dublin but to do so may mean they allow Kerry to deploy Tadhg Morley as a sweeper instead of marking Con O’Callaghan. Certainly, Kerry's inclusion of Stephen O’Brien from the get-go, replacing a more defensive-minded half-forward, seems a move to lull their opponents into dropping back a player so they can too. My, how times have changed.

Dublin won’t mind having to play cagey when they will feel they have the better resources to apply later in the game and O’Callaghan has been patient before cutting free in second halves. How Monaghan clenched on Dublin’s attack will be noted by Kerry who will be policing their 'D' intently. Key will be long-range kicking from the likes of Paddy Small and possibly Brian Fenton, who hasn’t been his brilliant self against Kerry in recent meetings.

The named Dublin team is difficult to believe at the best of times – can we really expect Cormac Costello to be the only starting forward from last year’s semi-final? – but they will need pace in their half-forwards if they are to thwart Gavin White, who really is the only one of Kerry's defence consistently able to punch holes with his running.

It’s White who allows Kerry to vary their play. Next to Clifford, he is Dublin’s second target. As it was last year, the advanced mark can be a friend for Kerry against a Dublin inside line that is questionable in the air but they need to be able to carry the ball too.

Dublin’s advantages lie in motivation, scoring ability and substitutes. The spread of scorers is so much healthier in the Dublin ranks and even if Kilkenny is in from the start their bench is a superior one to Kerry’s.

In his pre-final press briefing, Dessie Farrell couldn’t hide the fact that emotion is carrying this Dublin group. It’s not often advised in these process-driven times but used in the correct doses its potency can bring them to a first All-Ireland in three years.

In what some of their group clearly know is their last hurrah, possibly some of the management too, their heat can eventually melt a cooler Kerry.

Verdict: Dublin.