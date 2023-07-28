Dessie Farrell names unchanged Dublin team ahead of All-Ireland final against Kerry

Farrell has kept faith with the side that defeated Monaghan in the semis and he has a strong bench to call upon if needed.
UNCHANGED: Dublin manager Dessie Farrell has named his side ahead of the final. Pic Credit ©INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

Fri, 28 Jul, 2023 - 09:38
Andrew Horgan

Dessie Farrell has named the Dublin team he hopes will dethrone champions Kerry in Sunday’s All-Ireland final at Croke Park.

The Dubs, who are set to feature in their first showpiece ocassion since 2020 – will begin with the same starting 15 that edged past Monaghan in the semi-final almost two weeks ago.

Farrell has a strong bench to call upon should the game not be going there way as Jack McCaffrey, Ciaran Kilkenny and Dean Rock have all been listed as substitutes while Sean Bugler has also returned following injury.

DUBLIN: S Cluxton; E Murchan, M Fitzsimons, D Byrne; J McCarthy, J Small, L Gannon; B Fenton, B Howard; P Small, P Mannion, N Scully; C Costello, C O'Callaghan, C Basquel.

Subs: E Comerford, S Bugler, C Kilkenny, T Lahiff, S McMahon, J McCaffrey, R McGarry, C Murphy, D Newcombe, L O'Dell, D Rock.

