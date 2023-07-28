Dublin v Kerry - 10 pointers from the past

In football’s greatest rivalry, surely there are lessons to be learned from history, both recent and distant? Here are 10 pointers from the past:

Running up (to) that Hill.

You need only look back at Seán O’Shea’s winning free last year to realise Kerry won the toss. Dublin prefer facing Hill 16 in the second half. Between that game and Dublin beating Kerry in 2011 when Stephen Cluxton send the terrace into raptures, the Blues have face Hill 16 in the second half of all but two of the counties’ five SFC meetings, winning those three. In both 2019 final games, they played into Hill 16 in the first half and were victorious in the replay.

Back-to-back years.

No, nothing to do with Jack O’Connor’s attempt to emulate Mick O’Dwyer. Sunday is the only the second time in 38 years that the counties have clashed for two years running. Dublin were triumphant in 2015 All-Ireland final and ’16 semi-final as were Kerry in the 1984 and ’85 deciders. For five consecutive seasons from 1975, they faced each other, Kerry winning the first followed by successive victories for Dublin and then the same for O’Dwyer’s side. Sunday offers Dublin their first ever opportunity to beat Kerry in a final having lost to them in the previous season’s semi-final.

Who’s up at half-time…

Usually wins but it isn’t a big deal. Dublin have been behind on two occasions at the turnaround (2013, ’16) and ended up winning each time. It didn’t really matter that they were up at the break in the drawn 2019 final or level in the replay. Kerry were ahead at half-time in winning last year’s bout.

Saviour Spillane?

Named in the Kerry panel for the first time since the Munster final, Killian Spillane was also the last man to score a goal against Stephen Cluxton almost four years ago in the drawn All-Ireland final. Before him, it was Paul Geaney who beat Cluxton in the 2016 All-Ireland semi-final. No other current Kerry player has registered a championship goal against him.

Kerry depending on “two” few.

Thirteen points, 2 of them frees and one mark, it’s safe to say David Clifford doesn’t have difficulty scoring against Dublin. But then neither does Seán O’Shea who has amassed 1-19 against Dublin in the same three-game span, nine of it frees and three 45s. The concern for Kerry is that the twosome have contributed 55% of Kerry’s scores in this SFC campaign and fourth top scorer Tony Brosnan is out injured. Meanwhile, Dublin’s top two scorers, Con O’Callaghan and Colm Basquel, have contributed just over 32%.

O’Connor’s imperfect titles.

Dublin have yet to win an All-Ireland losing a game along the way – the draw with Roscommon in the All-Ireland quarter-final round-robin phase opener in May was something that had never happened to them pre-All-Ireland semi-finals. Kerry won’t mind that they lost to Mayo in Killarney seeing as two of the four All-Irelands won under O’Connor (2006 and ’09) came after defeats to Cork in Munster.

Who hasn’t lost to who?

Bringing back Jack McCaffrey and Paul Mannion adds a sense of imperviousness to the Dublin group facing Kerry seeing as they have never lost a SFC game to them. Neither has O’Callaghan, it must be pointed out. As for Kerry, Mike Breen, Graham O’Sullivan and Paudie Clifford haven’t featured on a team that has been defeated by Dublin in championship, admittedly having only faced them once.

A greener shade of blue.

A sixth All-Ireland SFC final as manager O’Connor, a second for Dessie Farrell and a first for him in front of a crowd. Based on their All-Ireland semi-final teams, three Dubs will be making their first final starts – Lee Gannon, Basquel and Cormac Costello – and Kerry will be debuting none.

The bench press.

Do were risk making too much out of the wealth of this weekend’s reserves? Just two points were scored off the bench in last year’s fixture, one for each county, while none of the reserves registered a point in the 2019 All-Ireland final replay. With 1-1, Killian Spillane was the star turn as a replacement in the drawn game and Kerry’s auxiliaries outscored Dublin 0-3 to 0-1 when they lost the 2016 semi-final. Alan Brogan’s point in the drenched 2015 final was important but impacts like Kevin McManamon and Eoghan O’Gara’s goals are now 10 years or over.

Saving Private Ryan.

Not that he is likely to mind but Cluxton’s outrageous 13 SFC clean sheets takes a little of the shine away from Shane Ryan’s own goal-fending feats. The concession of three goals in 12 championship games is a tasty return in its own right. Including his appearances in the last two league campaigns, it’s a loss of five goals in 19 matches.