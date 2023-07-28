Paul Murphy: 'We know we can beat Dublin in a championship game in Croke Park'

Two teams came to play. In the first moment of the 2022 semi-final, David Moran sent in a probing kick pass. In the first minute, Lee Gannon nailed a curled point into the Hill. The last kick is the most memorable of all. What about the second last?

It was Paul Murphy’s brave break forward and pass into David Clifford that yielded Sean O’Shea’s glorious opportunity. It was emblematic of Kerry’s proud tradition. An utterly instinctive kick forward with one bounce. Over 82,000 will come and hope to witness similar on Sunday.

“I probably didn’t think about it and a few people maybe complimented me for taking on the kick after,” says Murphy, speaking at Kerry’s All-Ireland final press day in Killarney.

“And then I started thinking about what if that had gone wrong. What if Davy Byrne had got out in front of Clifford and came down the pitch? It could have obviously been a very different result, a very different outcome. You just don’t think about it.

“You are not thinking about the consequences, you are thinking what can I do? David made a run out and I went for the kick and, look thankfully, it came off and it worked out for us. I wasn’t thinking of what could go wrong I suppose.”

How relevant is that tie? It’s complicated. Murphy has logged 47 championship appearances for Kerry. That journey has brought special wins and sore wounds. For example, In the aftermath of the Cork group fixture in Páirc Uí Chaoimh, he spoke openly about the presence of “scar tissue.” They had been two points up away to Cork before only to concede a late Mark Keane goal in 2020.

He laughs now when reminded of that quote. He is not sure why he used that particular phrase. It wasn’t something they spoke about before the game. But the sensation lingered in the back of their mind. The same is true for Kerry’s relationship with Dublin. That is why last year’s semi-final is still significant.

“It was a huge victory for us as a group. Particularly from the 2019 game, you have a lot of guys involved still from those finals, so for us to have beaten them in a championship game in Croke Park, that was a big moment for us as a group.

“To win a close game in Croke Park similarly was a big sort of step in our development as a group and we did that that day and we did it in the final after. We know we can beat Dublin in a championship game in Croke Park, last time we played them we beat them so that is a real source of confidence for us going into the next day as well.”

Jack O’Connor’s return to the kingdom saw a renowned focus on their defence solidity, but Murphy stresses there is still scope for attacking flair within that. That is key in the modern game. It is a balance both Kerry and Dublin have struck throughout the season.

Does the Rathmore man enjoy it?

“I never really thought about whether I enjoy it or not. It is how it is played at the moment. It is more structured defensively than it would have been.

“If you go back twenty years ago there was less of that and even if there were defensive structures, I don’t think there was the same focus on retaining possession.

“There were more contests. You might have had an extra man in defence, but a corner-forward was still making a thirty-yard sprint for a ball, sort of one-on-one for a fifty-fifty. I think there’s less of that now, there is less contests.

“In a way that’s probably more enjoyable to play that if you’re coming out on top of the battle, whereas if you’re losing the battle, you’ve no cover there. You could be badly exposed, it is the way it has developed.

“You’re still seeing unbelievable individual scores, individual pieces of defending, individual pieces of skill. I still think there is scope for that in the majority of teams. Some teams are, it seems to me, very restricted. People are taking no risks, but I think most teams see that scope is still there.”