Nemo stand-in skipper Alan O'Donovan vows to lead by example in Luke Connolly’s absence

The Cork champions begin their title defence against Ballincollig. 
Nemo stand-in skipper Alan O'Donovan vows to lead by example in Luke Connolly’s absence

IN HIS GRASP: Alan O'Donovan, Nemo Rangers at the launch of the Bon Secours Cork Football championships which start this weekend. Picture; Eddie O'Hare

Fri, 28 Jul, 2023 - 07:30
Andrew Horgan

Luke Connolly’s absence not only leaves Nemo Rangers with a huge hole to fill in their forward line, it also created a vacancy as their captain.

Between his wedding, his honeymoon and the fact he is currently in Australia supporting his sister Megan and the Republic of Ireland at the Women’s World Cup, Luke’s return date was unknown at the launch of the Bons Secours Hospital Cork Football Championships at Páirc Uí Chaoimh last Monday.

He could be back sooner than planned given Ireland’s unfortunate early exit from the finals but either way the captain’s armband has already been handed to his teammate.

“I was vice-captain last year. Luke was supposed to go away in January, so they said it to me, and I said, ‘Yeah, grand, I'll do it,” admits Alan O’Donovan.

“Then it turns out Luke ended up staying so I thought they felt they probably couldn't take it off me. I don't really do anything that I haven't done before.

“There's no doubt he (Luke) has been one of the top forwards in the championship the last couple of years and a big, huge player for us. We'll have it all to do to try and replace him.

“I suppose it was the same when I came into the panel, you had guys like [James] Masters and other brilliant players.

“Then they move on and another guy steps up, so I suppose it's just a case that some other lad will get a chance now on Friday night and hopefully they’ll take it.” 

So, what type of captain will O’Donovan be then?

“I try to lead by example. I don't say a whole pile at half-time, after the game, before the game.” he confirms.

One of his first tasks as Nemo captain was to return the Andy Scannell Cup that Connolly lifted in his first year as skipper in 2022.

So, has he thought lifting it himself in a few months’ time?

“Absolutely not, that's the furthest thing from my mind now,” he insists.

“We've been beaten by Ballincollig before and you just need to worry about the first game.

“You need two wins to get out of the group I think, so half the battle is to win the first game. That’s all I’m focused on now, really.” 

And Ballincollig it is for Nemo on Friday night at Páirc Uí Rinn (throw in 7.30pm) in the opening round of the Cork Premier Senior Football Championship.

With Carrigaline and Éire Óg to follow in their group, O’Donovan is right not to think about collecting a sixth senior medal, although that doesn’t mean he can’t reflect on the previous five, the most recent of which came during his club’s centenary year.

“I suppose they're all satisfying,” he adds.

“You always think you're first one as well, but we definitely enjoyed last year’s. We did alright at stages in the groups. We had a good win against Castlehaven and then Clon played defensively, and we struggled through that game and won by a point.

“Then, we had Carbery Rangers in the quarter-final, they were defensive too and we struggled over that by a point I think as well.

“We were 0-7 to 0-6 up here at half-time against Ballincollig, came out and got a penalty and we kind of pulled away after that but it was still a very tough game. We were probably stuttering and stumbling our way into the final, nearly.

“Then, all the talk was around the Barrs and the double and all of that – that's for other people to talk about. I suppose we played our best game of the year and that was nice, to do that in a final.

“We were shocking then a couple of weeks later against Clonmel, so I don’t know what it is.”

More in this section

Dublin v Kerry - GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Semi-Final Dublin v Kerry - 10 pointers from the past
Kerry v Galway - GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Final The Armagh analyst helping shape the Kingdom’s system
Kerry Media Conference ahead of the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship Final Paul Murphy: 'We know we can beat Dublin in a championship game in Croke Park'
Cork SFC#Cork GAA
<p>ONE CHANGE: Kerry have made one change to their starting XV for the All-Ireland Final against Dublin with Stephen O'Brien coming into the starting line-up. Pic: ©INPHO/Evan Treacy</p>

Kerry make one change as O'Brien comes into starting side

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd