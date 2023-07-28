Dessie Farrell in awe of Dublin's spiritual leader James McCarthy

This is not the Dessie Farrell we’ve known these past 20 years. The stoic veteran stoking the embers of his Dublin career. The hard-nosed union leader. The collected sideline presence.

But as he speaks about his captain James McCarthy, his voice begins to tremble, his eyes redden. “He’s probably the greatest we’ve ever had,” he declared at Dublin’s pre All-Ireland final press briefing in Parnell Park last week.

Why?

“Just, he’s all in it. It’s all about the team. And he’s the most low-maintenance individual you’ll ever come across. Every day he’s like a lion out there.

“I’m surprised he came here actually (at the media event). He just wants to play football and be the best version he can for football. I’ve the utmost admiration for him, as do all the lads. I know it’s clichéd – the spiritual leader, the warrior – all that type of stuff but it would be a tough day going out without James McCarthy, that’s for sure. I think he’s had as good a season in some of the bigger moments in the last couple of games, he’s been immense. He’s just able to find it from somewhere.

“I think he has some really admirable characteristics. First and foremost I think it’s his sense of selflessness. He’ll do whatever it takes. If you told him he couldn’t be part of the 26, he’d take it on the chin. If you told him from start to finish, he had to do handstands up and down the pitch…whatever it takes, he’s just all in. He’s such a competitor. There’s no backward step with James.”

Obviously, there is breeding in McCarthy, son of three-time All-Ireland winner John. “His dad was definitely like-minded,” remarked Farrell. “That’s just an observation, watching him as a child growing up. There was… just full of bravery, full of courage. Fearless is a great word to describe him.”

Around McCarthy, the faces are more familiar this year from in goals to the forward line as Farrell has welcomed back some of game’s greats after two and three-year hiatuses. Then there’s the over-qualified water carrier, 2011 All-Ireland winning manager Pat Gilroy, back with the team for the first time since stepping down in 2012.

“I’d always be very friendly with Pat,” explained Farrell, in his fourth season with another year remaining in his current term. “We played together, we came on to the senior team together. Pat is a smart man and he has vast amount of experience in terms of managing teams, managing players – football, 2011, that big breakthrough.

“Over the year as minor manager, U21 manager and even as senior manager, you’d be bouncing stuff off him and having conversations. He’s just always so willing to help and support. I thought getting him in in the background would help because with the best will in the world, when you’re outside, it’s difficult to understand the dynamic.

“They’re not really coming from a place of true knowledge. When we asked him could he give us a dig out from time to time, he said he would. He wouldn’t be able to commit 100% of the time but when he’s around, he’s great. He’s a really good support for players and myself and the coaches. Yeah. He’s a unique character on top of all that too.”

Kerry manager Jack O’Connor certainly senses the band has been put back together for one thing. Farrell has denied the objective of the mass union has been a conversation. “Whatever we do, it has to be intrinsic and it has to be for the right reasons. There’s definitely a really good sense in the group, with so many younger players coming in bringing the energy, rejuvenating the older lads, there’s a sort of a father/son going on or a student/mentor thing going on with that dynamic in place.

“It’s been very interesting to watch that and the conversations that have been had around tables or laptops. They’re brilliant to hear from a manager/coach perspective. Sometimes, the worst thing you can do is interfere. That’s where there’s great learning but there’s also great connection. The older lads definitely want to help set these young fellas on the right path.”