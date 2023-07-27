Cork GAA takes live-streaming in-house

The Irish Examiner partnered with Cork GAA for the last three years, providing widely acclaimed coverage of the championships.
REBELS ONLINE: Kevin O’Donovan, CEO Cork GAA with Marie Arnold, Contract Manager TVM and Kevin Galvin, Operations Manager, TVM. Pic credit: Brian Lougheed.

Thu, 27 Jul, 2023 - 06:45
Tony Leen

Cork GAA has taken live-stream coverage of its county championship games in-house with a pay-per-view charge of between €10 and €15 per game this year.

It’s a ‘natural progression’ for Cork GAA, according to chairman Marc Sheehan, at a moment when county boards across the country are looking to build a reliable broadcast revenue stream by either charging for access or selling rights to games.

Many boards have sub-contracted coverage and paywall technology out to recognised providers. Cork has engaged Bartlemy-based production company TVM as its partner for ‘Rebels Online’. 

In a statement it confirmed: “Pricing has been set to match the minimum entry cost at the turnstiles for a club game. The costs break down is as follows – pay-per-view cost per game (from) €9.99 to €14.99. Cost per season is €79.99.” 

The Irish Examiner partnered with Cork GAA for the last three years, providing widely acclaimed coverage of the championships. Two of the three seasons were provided free of charge by the Examiner because of restricted access to grounds during covid. The coverage was short-listed for an award - receiving honourable mention - at the International News Media Association awards in New York last year. 2022 charges were €8 per game and €12 for double-headers.

Mr Sheehan added: “We hope that Rebels Online will resonate with fans abroad through our One Cork network around the world.” 

The CEO of Cork GAA, Kevin O’Donovan said the service will become a “must-see destination for all Cork GAA fans who wish to either peek behind the scenes or delve deeper into the history of our games”.

Mr Sheehan also pledged that nursing homes around Cork would be provided with a free streaming service for championship matches via a unique code. “These are amongst the people who built our modern game, and it’s only right that they get to see games for free.” 

Opening round coverage of the senior football championships kicks off this weekend with Friday’s meeting of Castlehaven and Clonakilty. In a week’s time, the opening hurling championship game between Blackrock and Glen Rovers will be shown live and free of charge, as an early gesture.

A full list of scheduled games to be covered will be available at rebelsonline.gaacork.ie.

