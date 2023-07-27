What comes of O'Brien and Kerry's bench press? 

But for Stephen O’Brien, we’d struggle to find anything positive to say about Kerry’s bench contribution this summer.

All-Ireland finals bring the supporting cast into sharp focus. Is there much depth sitting in the stand? What influence have they been exerting when beckoned from their bucket seats?

In essence, who are the finishers and how have they been finishing?

The outstanding selection call for Jack O’Connor this week is whether to start Stephen O’Brien or hold him for the second act.

A knee injury meant the 32-year-old sat out the entire league and has not yet started a championship game this summer, but, as evidenced by his game-turning semi-final contribution off the bench, he’s rounding into form at precisely the right time.

A sizable spanner in the works, though, is the news broken by the Irish Examiner on Wednesday morning that Tony Brosnan (lung problem) will play no part in Sunday’s final.

Brosnan’s absence not only lessens the likely impact of an already underperforming bench, it may also force management to go against any preference they had to promote O’Brien to the starting team and instead hold him in reserve.

The other leading bench option in terms of generating a third and fourth-quarter bounce is Killian Spillane, a proven performer when sent into action on the concluding Sunday of the championship.

Kerry trailed Dublin 1-14 to 0-12 after 56 minutes of the drawn 2019 final when the Templenoe forward, on the field just 10 minutes, beat Stephen Cluxton to bring the Kingdom right back into contention. He’d add a white flag to his tally before the finish.

Twelve months ago, his impact was even more pronounced. Not alone did he kick two points from play, he had Kieran Molloy backpedaling towards his own goal when the dynamic Galway half-back had spent so much of the first half pressing forward.

The issue with Spillane on this occasion is his form and fitness are unknown. An ankle injury means he has not featured since the second half of the Munster final win over Clare on May 7. He returned to full training before the Derry semi-final but did not make the 26 for that game.

Brosnan’s injury-enforced absence and Spillane’s complete lack of game minutes over the past two and a half months puts a massive spotlight on O’Brien and increases the case for keeping him out of the first 15.

Sent in for the second half against Derry, O’Brien went to work early and often. He twice turned over Pádraig Cassidy in the space of 40 seconds around the 37-minute mark. He’d shortly after block down an Odhran Lynch point attempt.

His involvement late on hardly needs restarting. He won the 66th minute free that allowed Kerry to end their 18-minute barren spell. Two minutes later, his less-favoured left boot put the champions in front for the first time since the 22nd minute.

O’Brien’s contribution was the first meaningful one by a Kerry replacement in the All-Ireland series. Of the eight quarter-finalists, the title holders were the sole side who didn’t have a single sub raise a single white flag during the group stages.

Where the Cork bench topped the list with 2-17, and final opponents Dublin got 0-5 from theirs, Kerry got zilch.

Even in their comfortable quarter-final win over Tyrone, an O’Brien white flag was the sum scoring total of the supporting cast.

The week of their League opener in late January, Jack O’Connor said the unavailability of two-thirds of his All-Ireland final winning team for at least the opening two rounds offered a chance to others to raise their hand and to deepen Kerry's matchday options.

Fast forward six and a half months and management are having to consider holding an experienced half-forward who's done more than enough to earn his first start of the year simply because if they do start him they are unsure where the bench bounce will come from in the second half.

The difference in bench quality was a key factor in Dublin’s 2011 and 2013 All-Ireland semi-final and final victories over Kerry. Right now, the advantage in that department would appear to again sit with Dublin and their blue back-up brigade of Ciarán Kilkenny, Jack McCaffrey, Dean Rock, and Tom Lahiff.

Who besides O'Brien will disprove that argument on Sunday?