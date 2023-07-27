Oisín McConville: We've never seen anyone like David Clifford before

Oisín McConville: We've never seen anyone like David Clifford before

ONE OF A KIND: Kerry’s David Clifford celebrates after the win over Derry in the All-Ireland SFC semi-final with Tadhg Morley and Tom O'Sullivan. Pic: INPHO/James Crombie

Thu, 27 Jul, 2023 - 07:05
TJ Galvin

Much of the build-up to this Sunday’s eagerly-awaited All-Ireland SFC final between Kerry and Dublin has inevitably focused on how to stop David Clifford.

The Fossa star has been in scintillating form again this season.

Speaking at the Irish Examiner Gaelic Football show live from the Great Southern Hotel in Killarney on Tuesday evening, former Armagh star and current Wicklow boss Oisín McConville said he has never seen anyone with the consistency of Clifford.

“There’s no way, having watched him the last day and having watched him against Chrissie McKaigue, there’s no way Mick Fitzsimon’s can mark him”, said McConville. “And that sounds disrespectful to him but it’s not. Because I don’t think there’s anybody can do it.

“People keep asking me, ‘is this man the best we’ve ever seen?’ We’ve never seen anything like this before. We’ve never seen the level of consistency this guy has.

“He’s 24 years of age. He possibly has another ten years of this. Now he might lose a yard or two of pace in the next six/seven years (but) we’ve never seen anything like (him) before.” 

McConville knows all about taking on scoring responsibility from his playing days and he feels what separates Clifford from the rest is the leadership he provides even when things aren't going his way.

“As much as we look at his shots, all of the scores, the marks, the free kicks, the penalties, the biggest thing for me is his reaction when he kicks a wide”, said McConville. “Doesn’t bother him in the slightest, ball back in his hands, has a go. That’s the difference between him and most of the modern Gaelic footballers now.

“Most of the modern Gaelic footballers will pass the buck there. You kick a wide or you kick two wides (then) you pass the buck. They’ll move it on to somebody else because (they think) ‘I don’t want the onus to be on me’. He wants the onus on him all the time.

“Kerry’s biggest problem is what’s happening around him now, because I think the three lads who were taken off the last day really struggled. Who starts in that forward line along with Clifford is key now.”

<p>KEY MOMENT: Kerry keeper Shane Ryan makes an instinctive save from Gareth McKinless during the All-Ireland SFC semi-final at Croke Park. Pic: John Sheridan/Sportsfile</p>

Diarmuid Murphy: No need to be looking after this Number one

READ NOW

