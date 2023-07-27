Newcomers Kilshannig looking for positive start against 'battle-hardened' Na Piarsaigh

Communication between both sets of management was central to the outstanding season Kilshannig savoured in 2022.

Not alone did they claim the Bon Secours Cork IAFC crown courtesy of a nine-point win over Aghabullogue, but a week earlier they secured their first North Cork JAHC title. A truly remarkable feat for the dual club.

They would hurl late into the year. Even though the junior hurling county final was slipping away from them against Erin's Own, they somehow found a leveller.

The replay on the first Sunday of December turned out to be a thriller. Whilst the Avondhu team came up short on a 1-30 to 3-20 scoreline which required extra-time, they died with their boots on.

Eoghan Burke details the journey.

“We won our first-ever North Cork final. I suppose that was a long time coming for the older generation, the parents and grandparents in the club. They were all delighted.

“We had the football final then the end of October. It was a very tough game, the scoreline wasn’t reflective of what went on. Aghabullogue are a good side. We just stuck at it, and we got where we wanted to be. We had a nice run of it. We prepared well and got a bit of success in the end.

“We had a couple of weeks then to prepare for the county hurling championship which brought us into November and December.

“It all happened around the same time, the football and the hurling. The management from both teams worked well together. Give or take, it was more or less the same players.”

This brings us along nicely to Grenagh on Saturday. As Kilshannig continue to climb the football ladder, the reward for last October’s heroics is a Premier IFC meeting with Na Piarsaigh. Dates with Cill na Martra and Aghada follow.

“Na Piarsaigh are a battle-hardened side. They have been around for a while. We know that is going to be a very tough task. Every team in the championship will be looking to get off to a good start. We will take one game at a time and see how we go.

“We are the newcomers to the grade. We will put our best foot forward and see where it gets us. We are expecting the physicality and the pace of the game to go up, as you would expect at this level. Every grade you go up, the more difficult it is going to get.”

County senior Killian O’Hanlon has put a run of injuries behind him, he is their leader. Others are stepping up as well.

“Killian O’Hanlon, Kieran Twomey, Gavin Creedon, Darragh and Ciarán O’Sullivan are just some of the players we look to. We have good underage too, it all helps.”

Kilshannig contested two league finals this year. The delayed decider against Iveleary which they won, but an understrength side lost to Newmarket at the start of this month.

“It is that time of year when lads have other things on. We were missing a few players. But we are happy how the league went. We had a couple of decent games against good sides. Newmarket have been around the block, so we learned a lot from that game.”