Kerry rivalry means Walsh will be rooting for Dublin

CORK'S Paul Walsh is firmly focused on an opening Cork SAFC tie with Fermoy this Friday - but admits to a roaming eye on events this Sunday in Croke Park. As close as the Duhallow man is to the Kerry border, perhaps his Croke Park allegiances aren't altogether surprising.

“I will be roaring as loud as I can for Dublin," Walsh said. "As a neutral, it will be a great game to watch. Kerry in Croke Park are a different animal. It is the game everyone wanted. They are the two best teams in the country. Both play a good open style of football. That will suit them both as they have such good forwards. It will allow them to express themselves.

“They are both peaking at the right time. Kerry and Dublin have that luxury in Munster and Leinster of not having to be at their best from the very start. The past few years Dublin had their number, to be fair. Only an unbelievable kick from Sean O’Shea separated them last year, and they drew in the 2019 final. So, it wouldn’t surprise me if it was a draw."

By the time Sunday afternoon comes around, Kanturk will have experienced the club's first taste of senior football championship in Cork. A hectic block of games will follow for the dual club.

This Friday in Killavullen, the focus is football and Fermoy. They’ve moved up a grade after claiming PIFC silverware in 2022. Knocknagree and O’Donovan Rossa are in the group as well.

“It was a case of third time lucky for us last year. It was our third final in a row, we had lost to our neighbours Knocknagree and Newmarket. Bantry (Blues ) were up in the top division for a while. We knew what they were going to bring, so it was great to finally get over the line.

“Fermoy will be sticky, there is no point in saying otherwise. They have been in this grade for a while. They are a good team, strong all over. We will have a look at them, and then we will get our own house in order. We don’t have the luxury of a break in between matches. We will be turning over again next week to hurling, we have Sars (Sarsfields). So the momentum from the football can be massive if we can get a win.

“Between hurling and football we will be playing six games in seven weeks, so it is important we try and stay injury free. I think 14 players we had last year playing both. We are used to it. There is no preference in Kanturk. As a young fella, it was always 50/50. It is never one or the other.”

Managed again by Padraig Kearns, the season so far has produced mixed results.

“We beat Aghada in the delayed Division 2 final earlier in the year. But then we got relegated to Division 3. The problem with the football was we conceded three games. We were missing players because of different commitments. I think if you concede two games, you automatically go down. We never really had a full strength team throughout the league. But it is all about the championship. We managed to stay up in the hurling but not in the football.”

Once more, all seven members of the Walsh clan will put their shoulder to the wheel. Ian is captain, while they are boosted by the return of the long-serving Aidan, who has successfully recovered from injury to take his place.

“I have four brothers. Ian is the oldest, myself, Ryan, Alan and Colin. Brothers Aidan and Tommy are my first cousins. Aidan is fine again. He had shoulder surgery in January so he wasn’t available for any of the league games. He’s back, he has played the last three or four games, including two challenge games. He has great experience so it is great to have him involved.”