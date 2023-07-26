Paddy Andrews: Kerry won't want Ciaran Kilkenny to start 

The curious case of Ciaran Kilkenny.

Still one of Dublin's most important footballers - he was an All-Star for each of the last three seasons - and still apparently in his prime, yet strangely deemed surplus to requirements by Dessie Farrell, for starting team duties at least.

Will the seven-time All-Ireland winner begin Sunday's final against Kerry?

It's one of the week's big talking points though having been resigned to the bench for the last two games, after missing the Kildare game at Nowlan Park entirely, and having previously been dropped for the National League final, the Castleknock man must be concerned.

For former Dublin colleague Paddy Andrews, it's 'a fascinating call to make' but ultimately, for him at least, a straightforward enough one.

"Jack O'Connor doesn't want Ciaran Kilkenny starting that match - does that not tell you what should happen? Is that not the whole ball game?!" said Andrews at an AIB GAA promotion.

"I think Jack McCaffrey is a different scenario in that he's been away for a longer time and might not have the aerobic capacity to play 75 or 80 minutes whereas Ciaran, that's definitely not an issue.

"I think he will start, just because of who he is and his record in the biggest games. But it's a big call, 100 percent.

"I don't think we're going to know until 10 minutes before throw-in when the teams come out at 20 past three.

"Personally, I would start him, yeah. I just think he's that important. This guy has done it so many times on the big days and it's nearly like the bigger the pressure, the better the guys play, the likes of McCarthy, Fenton, Kilkenny.

"If you put yourself in Kerry's shoes, they don't want him playing. If Ciaran Kilkenny is playing on Sunday, Jack O'Connor has a problem. Someone needs to pick him up.

"But straight away, if he's not starting, does that allow maybe Tadhg Morley or whoever it might be to drop off a bit more because there's less of a threat perhaps? That's the call, that's the manager's job to get the best out of that group, but I don't think Kerry would want him to start because his record speaks for itself."

Whoever Dublin start in attack, the longer they can keep the ball in that area of the field, away from David Clifford, the better for them.

"Mick Fitzsimons is still probably Dublin's go-to man-marker," said Andrews. "I think that will probably be the match-up on Sunday, that he'll take Clifford.

"The interesting thing is, you look at the first-half of last year's semi-final and Kerry put Sean O'Shea inside with Clifford, because John Small is picking him up and maybe Smally is more comfortable in the half-back line.

"But Kerry were launching ball in there and they got Sean O'Shea's goal in the first couple of minutes off a long ball from David Moran.

"I can see that tactic will without doubt be used by Kerry on Sunday and Dublin will be aware of that."

