Limerick's Barry Nash savours ‘magic feeling’

Four in a row for Limerick with Barry Nash consistently number four throughout.

Consistency is something that Limerick hurling couldn’t claim to have at any stage down the decades. Great days against Tipperary and Waterford in 2007, contrasted with limping out to Clare and Offaly the following year. Even in the 1990s, after securing Munster in 1994 and 1996, the Treaty struggled for nearly a decade, with a Munster final appearance in 2001 a rare highlight during years of difficulties both on and off the pitch.

There is no longer the boom-to-bust nature, as the challenges from 2017 didn’t see John Kiely rip up the script. In 2019, Declan Hannon’s half-time exit against Kilkenny saw Barry Nash appear at wing-back for the first time. Despite the one-point defeat, Nash impressed and by the time Championship action returned in late 2020, Nash had retreated to number four, permanently. Richie English was sidelined with a cruciate injury and Nash took his chance. He has been an ever present in each of the 23 games and been the definition of consistency.

“Love it!”, was how the South Liberties man replied to being asked about playing corner back. It is 10 years since Hawkeye controversially denied the then free-taker a point against Galway in the All-Ireland minor semi-final. Wearing 11 that day, it seemed Limerick had a potential senior forward on their hands. But Kiely and Paul Kinnerk found a home for him in defence and the 26-year-old has thrived.

“If you told me a couple of years ago, that I’d play corner back in four All-Irelands, I would have laughed you off. I really enjoy playing back there. I’ve had some great mentors back there I’ve said it the whole time. The likes of Dan (Morrissey), Mike (Casey), Seanie (Finn), Richie (English) are all these guys who taught me how to play back there. Obviously, I play a bit more of an advanced role, but the likes of Paul Kinnerk and Seanie O’Donnell have helped me massively as well to understand the position, so I am lucky to have those guys."

So how do they manage, in the deafening noise of Croke Park, to figure it all out in the Limerick rearguard?

“Repetition in training. If you asked Diarmaid Byrnes, I’d be roaring at him a good bit but he tells me he can’t hear me but he would be ignoring me at times. We’d be practising these moves the whole time in training but it's just instinctively, you do it. You see space, you move into it and we try to get the balance."

His 44th-minute point against Kilkenny helped turn the tide, moving Limerick back to within a score – it was the second point in a run of 10 of the next 11 scores, as they overpowered the Cats.

“It’s a magic feeling. You have to sit there and take it all in, be present, be in the moment. It is memories that will last a lifetime."

Nash was also full of praise for the leadership shown by the men who collected the MacCarthy Cup - Declan Hannon and Cian Lynch.

“It is just who they are – the way they carry themselves, the way they represent us all. They are just incredible men. They’ve always been heroes of mine, always. I played with Ciano all the way up. Declan was someone I looked to, one of my favourite hurlers ever. But it’s just the way these guys carry themselves and what they do for all of us – they are just incredible men."