Kerry captain Siofra O’Shea suffers second cruciate injury

“It is devastating for the player first and foremost. She has been a leader both on and off the field and she has been in scintillating form."
Kerry captain Siofra O’Shea suffers second cruciate injury

Síofra O'Shea of Kerry during the Lidl Ladies Football National League Division 1 Final match between Kerry and Galway at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Mon, 24 Jul, 2023 - 17:25
Murt Murphy

Kerry’s quest to make up for last year’s All-Ireland Ladies Senior Football Final defeat at the hands of Meath has suffered a massive blow with the news emerging on Monday afternoon that team captain Siofra O’Shea has suffered another cruciate (ACL) injury just 13 months after returning from rupturing the ACL on her right knee in 2021.

O'Shea, from the Southern Gaels club, was named captain this year of the Kerry team who play Mayo on Saturday in Semple Stadium in the All-Ireland semi-final.

Also an accomplished basketball player with St Paul’s at National League level and capped for Ireland at underage level, O'Shea damaged her knee during a Sunday morning training session in Fitzgerald Stadium.

Manager Declan Quill said: “We were doing some one-on-one drills at training and she just went over on it and went down. There was minimal contact, and after the initial pang of pain everything seemed okay. She passed all the tests with the physio and was able to put weight on the knee so we weren’t overly concerned."

But the results of a scan carried out on Sunday afternoon sent shockwaves throughout the Kerry management and squad as it emerged that O’Shea had ruptured the ACL on her left knee this time.

“It is devastating for the player first and foremost. She has been a leader both on and off the field and she has been in scintillating form. 

“She went for a scan on Sunday evening in the Bons, but when I got a text from Darragh [Long] this morning at seven o’clock asking me to call him I feared the worst. It’s devastating for her. 

"She had worked so hard to get back from the last injury. She had been unbelievable with her rehab programme and the effort she had put in was phenomenal. I’m just so gutted for her.” 

O'Shea returned in 2022 to play a part in the Championship against Galway just 12 months after doing her cruciate against Wexford in a league in 2021 so she now faces a long battle in rehab after probable surgery in Santry.

More in this section

Cavan v Armagh - Ulster GAA Football Senior Championship Quarter-Final Raymond Galligan on shortlist to replace Mickey Graham as Cavan football manager
Launch of TG4 Series Laochra Gael Canning calls GAA 'disgrace' for not allowing Dillon Quirke Foundation sponsored jerseys
Tom Phelan with Darragh O'Donovan and Kyle Hayes 23/7/2023 How Kilkenny rated in All-Ireland final defeat
Kerry captain Siofra O’Shea suffers second cruciate injury

S Dalo's Hurling Show: Delivering spuds, swapping suits and undisputed Limerick greatness

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd