Kerry captain Siofra O’Shea suffers second cruciate injury

Kerry’s quest to make up for last year’s All-Ireland Ladies Senior Football Final defeat at the hands of Meath has suffered a massive blow with the news emerging on Monday afternoon that team captain Siofra O’Shea has suffered another cruciate (ACL) injury just 13 months after returning from rupturing the ACL on her right knee in 2021.

O'Shea, from the Southern Gaels club, was named captain this year of the Kerry team who play Mayo on Saturday in Semple Stadium in the All-Ireland semi-final.

Also an accomplished basketball player with St Paul’s at National League level and capped for Ireland at underage level, O'Shea damaged her knee during a Sunday morning training session in Fitzgerald Stadium.

Manager Declan Quill said: “We were doing some one-on-one drills at training and she just went over on it and went down. There was minimal contact, and after the initial pang of pain everything seemed okay. She passed all the tests with the physio and was able to put weight on the knee so we weren’t overly concerned."

But the results of a scan carried out on Sunday afternoon sent shockwaves throughout the Kerry management and squad as it emerged that O’Shea had ruptured the ACL on her left knee this time.

“It is devastating for the player first and foremost. She has been a leader both on and off the field and she has been in scintillating form.

“She went for a scan on Sunday evening in the Bons, but when I got a text from Darragh [Long] this morning at seven o’clock asking me to call him I feared the worst. It’s devastating for her.

"She had worked so hard to get back from the last injury. She had been unbelievable with her rehab programme and the effort she had put in was phenomenal. I’m just so gutted for her.”

O'Shea returned in 2022 to play a part in the Championship against Galway just 12 months after doing her cruciate against Wexford in a league in 2021 so she now faces a long battle in rehab after probable surgery in Santry.