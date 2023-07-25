Aaron Gillane finds that extra edge when needed most

The search for an edge is constant. An edge must always be found.

When you are the hunted, that search amplifies. Even within the hunted pack, a personal edge must be located and locked in. You can’t stay ahead by standing still.

Aaron Gillane spent last winter playing football with local side Creeves Celtic in the Desmond League. His Limerick status was unknown. Manager John Kiely wasn’t of a mood to make known that unknown when asked about the corner-forward after their Munster Senior Hurling League opener in mid-January.

Gillane’s first involvement of the 2023 campaign was seven minutes off the bench at the end of the county’s Round 4 league win over Westmeath in mid-March.

Fast forward four months. Monday morning at a tired but still triumphant Woodlands Hotel. The sleep hardly wiped from his eyes, Gillane is swamped by green rugrats on all sides as he emerges into the lobby. Not even Huw Lawlor took the meaning of touch-tight to such extremes.

Bucket hats and biros. Signed hurleys and smiling hordes.

Young supporters satisfied, Gillane ambles outside for a few words.

The morning after the day before. The magnitude of four-in-a-row finally landing.

“It is really kicking in this morning,” the 26-year-old began.

“Last night people were asking us, ‘how do you feel’, but sure last night you were just wrecked and jaded. The emotion of everything does kinda take its toll on you.

“When you wake up this morning, it is an unbelievable feeling. It is kicking in how much of a massive achievement it is. You have to acknowledge that. We're over the moon.”

The end of the 2023 season had the outcome he and his teammates wanted. Let’s go back to the late start to his 2023 season.

During Limerick's accumulation of three successive Liam MacCarthy titles, Gillane top-scored in every championship match he featured in. 15 championship appearances, 15 times he held or shared the title of marksman-in-chief. 7-114 (6-37 from play).

With such numbers on his screen, you’d not think he’d feel a need to reaffirm his worth to this Limerick panel. Or anyone else for that matter.

Think again. An edge must always be found.

“I'd be stubborn enough, like. I'd be thinking to myself that you kinda have a point to prove. Once I had set myself a target, I’d go after it,” he said of his mentality starting out last March.

Four months on, his worth is again in no doubt. Seven championship starts, top scorer in five. 3-47 contributed.

“The most important thing is the goal of the whole group. That has to be number one - what the team and group is trying to achieve.

“But in the back of your head, like if anyone has any bit of ambition about themselves, they are obviously going to be setting themselves targets. I'd like to think I knocked some of them off the list this year anyway. But we are not done yet.”

At half-time in Sunday’s final, Limerick had a bit to prove if they were to go where only the exceptional few had gone.

Paul Kinnerk spelled out the simple messages they needed to carry into the second period. There was a message too from injured captain Declan Hannon.

“I honestly can't remember what Declan was saying, but the one thing that sticks out is the emotion and how genuine he was when he was talking and how much he really wanted to help the team on the day when he couldn't help on the field.

“When fellas like that are talking, you are going to want to try and do something to help them and give them a pickup.”

One extraordinary second half later, Hannon and Lynch were signing another year-long lease on Liam MacCarthy.

After two injury-disrupted seasons, Gillane could not have been happier to see his Patrickswell clubmate reborn on the biggest day and biggest stage.

“He is a born leader. I'd trust Cian with my life. Any final we have ever been involved in, be it with Mary I or the club or anything, he is always the man that is coming out on top. He is the man for the big day. He really showed that.”

Limerick followed Lynch’s first half lead by reminding us all of their big-day credentials from the 42nd minute onward.

“The first thing [in our second-half turnaround] is hard work and a never-give-up attitude. That is epitomised by lads straight down the spine of the field. Dan at full-back, William at centre-back, just monsters. Cian was taking the ball when no one else wanted it and there's four lads hanging off him, and then bringing someone into the play with the click of his fingers.

“To just have players like that on the team, we are absolutely blessed.”

His teammates would surely say the same about him. Edge found, point proven.