John Kiely hails Cian Lynch and 'incredible bunch'

Cian Lynch delivered off the field. Cian Lynch then delivered on the field.

The two-time hurler of the year has had a hindered and interrupted summer. Subbed off early in the second half of their second and third games in Munster. He saw only the last few minutes against Cork in their final round-robin outing and didn’t see any of the Munster final.

Whatever about Limerick not flowing in Munster, Lynch couldn’t locate a bar of rhythm.

The Limerick camp knew from last Saturday week that Declan Hannon would play no part in the decider. In other words, Lynch knew from a week out that he would be captaining the county on Sunday, July 23.

The 27-year-old had stepped up long before his lone first-half display raged against Kilkenny’s ravenous work-rate and went a distance to ensure the champions were within striking range turning around for the second period.

He hit two points. He won two frees. He pirouetted and he assisted. In essence, he did as he always does when fit and healthy on the biggest day of the hurling calendar.

“I'm delighted for Cian. To fill Declan Hannon's shoes is no mean feat,” manager John Kiely began.

“It's still difficult for Cian coming out of the season that he's had, not being able to be involved for much of the season because of injury and trying to get him right, and himself struggling with that and finding it difficult.

“To play in the semi-final was a huge piece for him. Having the four weeks to come into it and get ready for it was massive for him. I think he just stepped up, you know. Cian just stepped up.

“Even on the train this morning coming up, the way he was getting around to all the tables on the train and meeting all the lads, he just led it, and he was very comfortable leading it. That's a really special piece for us to have at our disposal when Declan was out.

“I was so, so thrilled to see him lift the Liam MacCarthy Cup. He's a really phenomenal player. He's a great leader, and I was so thrilled to see him up there and see Declan up there with him as well.”

If Lynch was more a stellar solo act in the opening half, Limerick hurled in beautiful harmony when the curtain lifted for a second time.

In response to Paddy Deegan’s goal and Kilkenny opening up a five-point lead on 42 minutes, the four-in-a-row hunters outgunned the Cats by 0-10 to 0-1 in the ensuing 13 minutes.

“We regrouped at half-time. Paul did a super job in reorganising the lads. And when I spoke to them initially, their feedback was very honest and very much on the point. They knew exactly where they were struggling, they knew exactly what they needed to do.

“We’ve been very strong in the third quarter all year. Really, really strong and today was the day we needed to be strong.

“In the first two plays, we created two scoring chances. We didn’t score them, but it was an indicator for what was to come. Once we got the ball and it started ticking over the bar, we got a good rhythm going and got into flow.”

The now five-time All-Ireland winning manager danced a wee jig when reacquainting himself with Liam MacCarthy. It wasn’t for himself he danced.

“They are an incredible bunch. They have worked so hard together and there’s never ever a night at training where these boys don’t deliver everything they have in the tank, and I just felt I wanted this for them.

“I really, really wanted them to achieve this one. You never know when you are going to get the chances again, you never get a chance like that anyway for certain.

“And I’m sure you’re probably tired of me saying it but there were times during the course of the year where we were really under the cosh. And in some matches the games could have gone against us. In the round robin in Munster, there was a huge challenge brought our way and we kept battling away. We found a way.”

And what about five in a row? We can’t go without acknowledging the fact that it has already become a point of conversation.

But not a chance was Kiely going there. To the local reporter who raised it, the manager offered this reply.

“Come on, enjoy this one now.”

They’ll deal with the five-in-a-row all in their own time.