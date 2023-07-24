Brian Gavin: Ridiculous that John Keenan has to retire but ref went out on a high

I think this All-Ireland final confirmed both for me and many others that we are seeing the greatest team in the history of hurling.

There will be challenges to that, of course, but you look at the intense competition Limerick are facing year after year and they are coming back every time looking for more and bettering themselves each time.

John Keenan wouldn’t have cared about a Limerick four-in-a-row or Kilkenny bridging an eight-year gap to their last All-Ireland title. All he wanted was to control and contribute to the game and he certainly did as much as he could.

In his first final in his last-ever senior inter-county game because of a ridiculous rule that means he must now step down having hit the age of 50, he did his club Aughrim and his county Wicklow very proud.

This man suffered severely after last year’s classic Munster final between Limerick and Clare when he would have come away from Thurles believing, as some many of us did, that he had played his part in making the game one for the ages.

Instead, the committee in charge found fault with a couple of incidents that he missed and he wasn’t given another appointment for the remainder of the championship. He was told to go back to the drawing board and it would have been a huge test of his character.

He would only have been human to have had second thoughts about packing it all in but he grinned and bared it and together with his team gave it one last hurrah this season. For it to go as well as it did here is extremely fitting.

What made this such a positive display was John’s signalling when awarding frees especially in the first half. Players were left in no doubt when he was calling fouls. He gave great advantage to Tom Phelan after he had been fouled by William O’Donoghue and the Limerick man was subsequently booked. Diarmaid Byrnes was also rightly carded for a late hit on Mikey Butler.

John wasn’t falling for the old helmet trick either as two Limerick players in quick succession took off their headgear. Instead, he instructed that the game be played on and those players weren’t slow in getting back to the action.

In the second half, Kilkenny could have issue with a couple of frees given to Limerick. Aaron Gillane was awarded one that looked on the soft side and Richie Reid was harshly adjudged to have committed a foul close to the Hogan Stand side.

With some validity, Kilkenny cried out for a 65 when a wide was given, Limerick went down the field and scored through Gearóid Hegarty. There was a two-point swing right there but credit to John’s umpire at that Hill 16 end in the second half for having no hesitation in awarding Paddy Deegan’s goal when the ferocity of the shot burst the net.

In its totality, it was a fine performance by John and there was a sense of justice in him being afforded this send-off. Not that he was given the game for sympathy’s sake or any sort of sentimentality – he more than deserved it based on his performances this year – and it reflected well on the appointments committee as it did on him.

Looking back, it was a reasonably satisfactory year for hurling officiating. Johnny Murphy has been unlucky in the sense his county Limerick have been going so well. Otherwise, he might have refereed a final by now seeing as he’s one of the most improved referees in the country.

In the off-season, the playing rules committee are trialling new measures at colleges freshers level to try and curb the number of illegal hand-passes in the game. It will be followed with interest because there are far too many being allowed and something has to be done about them.

As for next Sunday’s football final, either David Gough or Seán Hurson would have been the right man to take charge of what should be a cracker and David knows Dublin and Kerry well after the drawn 2019 final. He is operating at such a high level at the moment and can contribute to a great occasion.