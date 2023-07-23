Walter Walsh replaces David Blanchfield in Kilkenny side for All-Ireland final

Walter Walsh will start in place of David Blanchfield for Kilkenny in Sunday afternoon's All-Ireland senior hurling final
Walter Walsh replaces David Blanchfield in Kilkenny side for All-Ireland final

Walter Walsh replaces David Blanchfield in the Kilkenny side ahead of the All-Ireland final. Pic: John Sheridan/Sportsfile

Sun, 23 Jul, 2023 - 15:09
John Fogarty

Walter Walsh will start in place of David Blanchfield for Kilkenny in Sunday afternoon's All-Ireland senior hurling final.

Gearóid Dunne comes into the panel for Bennettsbridge man Blanchfield who picked up a lung injury in the semi-final win over Clare.

It is Walsh's first start for The Cats in an All-Ireland final since the 2019 loss to Tipperary. Walsh was a groomsman for fellow Kilkenny panelist Cillian Buckley in Laois on Saturday.

Limerick have made no late changes to either their starting team or squad.

More in this section

Shane Nolan 13/12/2020 Kerry SHC: Crotta stun Kilmoyley to reach first final since 2011
Cork v Galway - All-Ireland Camogie Championship Semi-Final Cork end losing streak against Galway to reach camogie final
Westmeath v Kerry - Joe McDonagh Cup Final Kerry SHC: Shane Conway steers Lixnaw into county final after win over Ballyduff
<p>HISTORY-MAKERS: Waterford's Onelia Whelan celebrates after the final whistle. Pic: INPHO/Ben Brady</p>

Seán Power: 'We don't get into many All-Ireland's in Waterford'

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd