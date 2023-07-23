Walter Walsh replaces David Blanchfield in Kilkenny side for All-Ireland final

Walter Walsh will start in place of David Blanchfield for Kilkenny in Sunday afternoon's All-Ireland senior hurling final.

Gearóid Dunne comes into the panel for Bennettsbridge man Blanchfield who picked up a lung injury in the semi-final win over Clare.

It is Walsh's first start for The Cats in an All-Ireland final since the 2019 loss to Tipperary. Walsh was a groomsman for fellow Kilkenny panelist Cillian Buckley in Laois on Saturday.

Limerick have made no late changes to either their starting team or squad.