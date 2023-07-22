Kerry SHC: Crotta stun Kilmoyley to reach first final since 2011

Kerry SHC semi-final

Crotta O’Neills 2-11 KIlmoyley 0-16

Jeaic McKenna’s goal right at the death helped Crotta advance to the Kerry SHC final, as they overturned a four point deficit in the dying embers to end a 12 year wait for a final appearance.

Crotta have not won the the SHC championship since 1968 and so they are just one game away from ending the famine.

They can thank an outstanding defensive display from the Mahony brothers Barry and Rory along with fullback Bill Keane.

Shane Nolan rolled back the clock, while Sean Weir was instrumental also. They looked dead and buried late on as Kilmoyley showed more hunger with a better second half performance.

Daniel Collins may have drawn first blood for Kilmoyley, but Crotta had plenty of threat at the other end. John B O’Halloran had to bat away a Shane Nolan effort at goal for a 65, but could do little just minutes later. He made a great initial save from Sean Weir, but Kilmoyley failed to clear the danger and Seanie McElligott kicked the loose sliotar into the net.

Paudie O’Connor and Robert Monahan were quick to reply for Kilmoyley and levelled the tie after eight minutes, but another burst of energy from the Crotta forward line garnered three quick points, putting them ahead 1-3 to 0-3 after 13 minutes.

At the midway mark in the half Crotta still had the lead, that goal the main difference separating the sides. Daire Nolan cut the gap to two towards the end of the half, but points from Shane Nolan and Weir helped Crotta to lead 1-7 to 0-6 at the interval.

Crotta looked a little under pressure in the early second half exchanges, while Kilmoyley hit form. Points from Collins, Jordan Brick and two from Maurice O’Connor levelled the tie eight minutes into the second half.

Nolan helped settle Crotta, pointing a free in the 39th minute, but heading into the third quarter Brick and Collins found the target. Kilmoyley went ahead for the first time since the opening minute, 0-12 to 1-8.

Nolan levelled the tie in the 46th minute with a long range free, but the gas looked to be running out on Crotta, as in a ten minute window Kilmoyely hit four quick points, 0-16 to 1-9.

But Crotta were not dead and buried. Nolan chased a long ball that looked to be all but lost, turned it over, and fed the ball to Darragh O’Donoghue. He played a quick pass across the face of goal and Jeaic McKenna buried to the net, that left one between them and Nolan with a free given made no mistake to level the tie once again, 58 minutes elapsed in Austin Stack Park.

Crotta now had all the momentum and who else but Shane Nolan to score the deciding point, his sixth of the evening.

The clock was still running despite being in the third minute of the allotted three. Kilmoyley had one chance to force extra-time, O’Halloran pucked long, but the Crotta defence was iron tight. The final whistle showed scenes of joy and jubilation, having been so close time and time again, Crotta will be in their first final since 2011..

Scorers for Crotta: S Nolan (0-6, 5f), S McElligott, J McKenna (1-0 each ), D O’Donoghue, S Weir (0-2 each), B Mahony (0-1).

Scorers for Kilmoyley: D Collins (0-7, all frees), M O’Connor, J Brick, R Monahan (0-2 each), P O Connor, D Nolan, R Walsh (0-1 each).

Kilmoyley: JB O’Halloran; D Kennedy, C Savage, F McCarthy; T Murane, D Fitzell, R Walsh; P O’Connor, D Nolan; R Monahan, D Collins, R Collins, M O’Connor, J Godley, P Maunsell.

Subs: J Brick for P Maunsell (24), D McCarthy for J Godley (h/t).

Crotta O’Neills: A O’Sullivan; S McGrath, B Keane, E Shanahan; B Mahony, T O’Connor, C Trant; J McKenna, T McKenna; S McElligott, S Weir, R Mahony; D O’Donoghue, S Nolan, J Conway.

Subs: G Parker for S McElliogtt (41), D Behan for T McKenna (53).

Referee: N Malone (Clare).