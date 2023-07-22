Kerry SHC: Shane Conway steers Lixnaw into county final after win over Ballyduff

Lixnaw booked their ticket for the Kerry SHC final as they beat the 25-time winners Ballyduff by two points in a dramatic and closely fought semi-final in Austin Stack Park
Kerry SHC: Shane Conway steers Lixnaw into county final after win over Ballyduff

KEY MAN: Kerry star Shane Conway hit nine points as Lixnaw reached the Kerry SHC final. Pic: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Sat, 22 Jul, 2023 - 18:56
Murt Murphy

Kerry SHC semi-final 

Lixnaw 0-17 Ballyduff 1-12 

Lixnaw booked their ticket for the Kerry SHC final as they beat the 25-time winners Ballyduff by two points in a dramatic and closely fought semi-final in Austin Stack Park.

Lixnaw controlled the opening half of this semi-final, leading 0-10 to 0-5 at the break, shooting with the aid of the breeze.

It was an electric start for them as John 'Tweak' Griffin rolled back the clock for the opening score after 20 seconds. They were 0-3 to 0-1 ahead minutes later despite hitting a flurry of wides. Points from Shane Conway and Colin Sheehy kept Lixnaw in front as we passed the first quarter.

Shane and Darragh Conway both found the blackspot to make it a 0-7 to 0-3 lead after 22 minutes. It was almost another score minutes later for Shane Conway, he took a close range free and opted for goal, the shot cannoning off the crossbar.

Dylan Moriarty and Aidan O’Connor added scores to cut the gap to five at the break, Lixnaw turning over their puck outs in that first half, a worry for the Duffers.

Podge Boyle hit two points at the start of the second half. A marauding run and point by full back Darragh Slattery left two between them after seven minutes of the second half.

Conway got Lixnaw off the mark with two frees, to pull out a four point lead, but the game remained on a knife edge. Lixnaw 'keeper Martin Stackpoole saved from Aidan O'Connor in the 49th minute after he got his attempt away amongst a sea of bodies.

Inside the final five minutes Shane Conway and Jamie Galvin pointed to swing the tie in Lixnaw's favour for a five point lead, but a Kevin Goulding goal in the 56th minute showed the tie was far from over.

Looking to work scores for a lead, Eoin Ross fired a shot from range that was swatted down by Stackpoole inside the square, but that crucial second goal would not come, Shane Conway and Eoin Ross shared points late on, but Lixnaw held out to make the final.

Scorers for Lixnaw: S Conway (0-9, 7fs), D Conway (0-2), C Sheehy, M Kelliher, J Griffin, J Buckley, R Heffernan, J Galvin (0-1 each).

Scorers for Ballyduff: P Boyle (0-7, 5fs), K Goulding 1-0, D Moriarty (0-2, 1s/l), A O’Connor, D Slattery, E Ross (0-1 each). 

Lixnaw: M Stackpoole; C O’Sullivan, C O’Keeffe, J Griffin; A Shannahan, D Shannahan, J McKenna; S Conway, J Buckley; J Brosnan, D Conway, E Stack, C Sheehy, R Heffernan, M Kelliher. 

Subs: T Foley for C O’Keeffe (inj 45), J Galvin for J Griffin (inj 47), K Molloy for C Sheehy (55), M Conway for J Galvin (61). 

BALLYDUFF: D Quinlan; T Slattery, D Slattery, J P O’Carroll; K O’Connor, A Segal, J Enright, E Ross, J O’Sullivan; A O’Connor, D O’Carroll, K Goulding; P Boyle, M Boyle, D Moriarty.

Subs: T O’Grady for J O’Sullivan (53), A Curley for J Enright (62). 

Referee: K Jordan (Tipperary).

More in this section

The Waterford team celebrates after the game 22/7/2023 Waterford reach final to end 78 year wait after enthralling encounter against Tipp
Limerick v Fermanagh - TG4 LGFA All-Ireland Junior Championship Semi-Final Second half surge secures All-Ireland junior final spot for Limerick
AFL Rd 4 - Brisbane v Collingwood Darragh Joyce: ‘I grew up dreaming I’d play for Kilkenny. It is still on my mind’
Waterford v Dublin - LIDL NFL Division 1B Round 1

Waterford retain senior status after comfortable win over Cavan

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd