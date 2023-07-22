How ten-year-old Cian Lynch ended my goalkeeping career

There is something different about Cian Lynch. There is little doubt about that.

Since his mid-teens, the hurling nation has known so much about him. Those around Limerick, naturally, knew about him before this. Whispers of just how good this little red-headed kid was quickly became reality – as he somehow ignored the growing expectations of a county desperate for success.

Almost in a blink, his fingerprints were all over Limerick at minor, U21 and now senior levels. There was the obvious link to his uncles, Ciaran Carey in particular, but talk was often cheap about players in Limerick, particularly when the county were starved of success across most grades.

Cian has proved the hype was real and justified. He has backed it up with buckets of titles and stunning individual performances when it mattered most. Limerick ended 45 years without Liam MacCarthy, Patrickswell halted 13 years without a county title, and Mary Immaculate won a first ever Fitzgibbon Cup – at the heart of each of those triumphs stood Lynch.

Before that, I had a front row seat to witness his coming of age in the Gaelic Grounds – perhaps his debut at the venue – it has been impossible to avoid following his progression ever since.

His first major day out at Limerick HQ, came at my expense as I was between the posts for Ballybrown NS. Two early goals and two more after the interval, saw me on receiving end of his tally of 4-1 in the Limerick City schools final, the Olo Cup. It perhaps left such a scar on my modest sporting career, that it wasn’t until 2020, when I could smirk at the whole event. In the depths of lockdown I would rediscover a record of that day, on Twitter. The exploits of the now two-time Hurler of the Year saw him account of 4-1 of the 4-5 his school tallied.

Played between the two 20m lines, with smaller goals, Lynch lined up a corner forward. As mentioned, he was just 10. He was in fourth class. We are both January babies, but I am two years his senior, as were many of my teammates. Indeed, I believe a couple of our team were just about to hit their teens before heading for secondary school. To outperform your older, taller and more developed opponents at that age takes a special talent. It was obvious from then he was heading for the top.

A 2006 Newsletter page from Patrickswell NS featuring Cian Lynch in the front row and Diarmaid Byrnes in the back row

The defeat gets easier when you see the success the two-time Hurler of the Year is enjoying. He ended my goalkeeping career in well under an hour – although my highlight before that was a jumping block with my helmet in a club game, also against the Well – so maybe it was doomed to fail regardless. Diarmaid Byrnes was joint captain, along with Jack Kelleher. Nine-year-old Aaron Gillane was nowhere to be seen – perhaps I was luckier than I realise.

For any 12-year-old, a sixth-class student, to be outdone by a diminutive fourth-class pupil in such devastating fashion, probably left a lasting mark. Cian probably doesn’t even recall the game, such has been his success between the white lines. It was my sole competitive hurling outing at the venue while the ‘Wizard of the Well’ could legitimately call it his second home, or indeed his place of work.

Thankfully, some 17 years on, all GAA supporters can enjoy the quality of Lynch and how he can manipulate the sliotar. Listen on Sunday for the gasp and joy from the Treaty faithful when a trick or flick leaves the Kilkenny defence wondering what just happened. He can light up a game and bring even the most sedate fans to their feet.

Born in 1996, playing ahead of his own age group was commonplace. Cian played ‘up’ the ages for virtually his entire underage career, across school, club and county. He played Harty Cup aged 15, alongside his brother Kelvin, Shane Dowling and Declan Hannon. The latter is over 3 years his senior.

Playing three years minor was extremely rare, while he lined out for his village at senior level at just 17. He started an U21 match for Limerick the day of his first Leaving Cert exam.

Although even he is unlikely to net four goals on the biggest day of all this weekend, we should all savour our view of this magician this Sunday and beyond.

Now 27, it could be argued that Lynch still has his best years ahead of him. Should the injuries clear up, he could become the elder statesman and further embed a hurling legacy on Shannonside not seen since Mick Mackey nearly 80 years ago.