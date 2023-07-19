Kilkenny bench bounce and the familiar faces who keep delivering it

The bristles on Derek Lyng’s broom have not swept radical change.

As with any new arrival, he was bound to have his own ideas. Or at the very least he was going to be keen on Kilkenny adopting some of the more modern trends that Mr Cody never saw much use for.

Lyng’s broom made space for short restarts and percentage passes played through the lines. A subtle departure from the old approach of win your own ball or be damned.

But as their recent All-Ireland semi-final showed, Kilkenny don’t shake old habits easily. Their thirst for work and their ceaseless hunting was a mirror image of every team Cody had put out in the 24 years previous. The number of blocks made was three times higher than the Clare count.

Nothing new there, says you.

Where Lyng’s semi-final imprint was seen was in the managed impact of his bench. The concept of finishers and holding back a trump card or three is one the new Noreside boss has quickly got on board with.

Ahead of last year’s Limerick-Kilkenny final, John Fogarty of this parish calculated the scoring totals of the two benches en route to the decider.

The black and amber reserves had registered 3-17, superior to Limerick’s 1-17. But upon closer inspection, as our colleague pointed out, the Kilkenny figure tumbled to 2-9 when you subtracted the contributions of three men - TJ Reid, Billy Ryan, and Pádraig Walsh - who had assumed starting roles long before the concluding day of action.

Limerick, by contrast, were more consistent in the scoring faces being called down from the stand. Their figure, save for a single point from midfielder Darragh O’Donovan when introduced off the bench in the round-robin stalemate with Clare, held firm.

And while we can't conveniently ignore the fact that Kilkenny's back-up cast outscored their green counterparts 0-4 to 0-2 in the decider, there’s a more discernible pattern at the root of Kilkenny’s unassailable bench lead heading into this latest final instalment.

Their bench total for the 2023 championship is 2-18, right around where it was this time last year. Limerick, though, are languishing at 0-8. In the Munster round-robin, Treaty subs drew blank against Waterford, Clare, and Cork.

We hear the argument that the opposition Kilkenny encountered in Leinster is of a lesser quality than what the champions had to negotiate in Munster, therefore making it easier to scribble one’s name on the scoresheet. But when you take just their respective provincial finals and All-Ireland semi-finals, Kilkenny’s 2-6 is more than double Limerick’s 0-5.

The 2-4 bench bounce that ultimately won Kilkenny the Leinster final was shared among Walter Walsh, Cillian Buckley, Pádraig Walsh, and Billy Drennan.

Of Walter’s five championship appearances this summer, only one was as a starter. His namesake Pádraig has had three starts and four cameos. Cillian Buckley, meanwhile, has been introduced as a sub in all seven outings.

Are you beginning to see a pattern?

In the All-Ireland semi-final against Clare, Walter won a converted free when sprung. Buckley won two Clare puckouts when sprung. Pádraig threw over a crucial injury-time point minutes after being sprung.

The other two semi-final replacements were Cian Kenny and Richie Hogan. Coming in as a sub for the fourth time, Kenny won a turnover and turned in a point, while Hogan drew a foul that Reid sent between the posts.

Richie Hogan is 34 years of age. Walter is two years his junior. Pádraig and Buckley are a year younger again. We count 15 All-Ireland medals between them.

Lyng is holding these lads in reserve as much for their experience in the key final quarter as their ability to fashion a free and a white flag. And they know as much.

Mind you that doesn’t make the manager’s job any easier to keep convincing them that their impact can be as pronounced in 17 minutes as it can over 70.

“Everybody wants to start a game, especially when the form of a lot of these players coming in is really strong in training,” said Lyng last week.

“Trying to pick a 15 at the moment is really challenging, and it’s a great place as that’s exactly what you’re looking for.

“At the same time, you need guys to come off the bench and make an impact. But they’ll only do that if they’re in a good place as well.

“So look, I’m sure they’re definitely not happy they’re not starting, but I have to say, the character of some of those players, they’ve been around for a long time, they’ve achieved a huge amount. And nothing deters them from the team and what’s important.

“It’s not about the individuals, that’s something we spoke about a lot this year. And that’s proven to be the case. We would not be here without 20 players, if you like, contributing on any given day.” And it will again take the full 20 if Limerick are to be stopped.